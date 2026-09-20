Getty Images Sport
'Even if your name is Mourinho!' - Diego Simeone sends blunt message to Real Madrid boss after Atletico’s controversial derby win
Simeone demands respect for officials
The tension between the two dugouts reached a boiling point after the final whistle at the Metropolitano, with Mourinho launching into a lengthy critique of the officiating standards. Simeone, however, was quick to defend the integrity of the game, suggesting that his counterpart had overstepped the mark.
The Argentine tactician emphasized that being a high-profile figure in the sport does not grant anyone the right to disparage the referees who handle such high-pressure fixtures. Simeone made his stance clear, stating: "We respect other coaches' opinions."
The Atletico manager went on to highlight the importance of maintaining professional standards, even when emotions are running high during a derby. In a direct address to the media, he explained that there are boundaries that should never be breached by those in leadership positions. "But what I understand from our position is that respect for referees, even if we benefited from some decisions today, must be maintained, because if we don't, everything becomes permissible. Not everything is permissible, even if your name is Mourinho," Simeone added.
- AFP
Mourinho fumes over refereeing decisions
Mourinho's frustration was evident throughout his post-match media appearance, where he reportedly arrived with visual evidence to support his grievances. The Real Madrid boss was particularly incensed by a challenge from Cuti Romero on Jude Bellingham that did not result in a red card, as well as the later dismissal of his own defender, Dean Huijsen.
In a fiery monologue that lasted several minutes, Mourinho held up images of the match to illustrate his point to the assembled journalists. He argued that the game would have looked entirely different had the officials acted fairly in the opening period. "We could skip the press conference because the story of the match is right here," Mourinho said, holding up the images in what was the start of a near five-minute rant. "Those were two clear red cards. The difficulties we've faced since the sending-off. 11 against 10."
Tactical dominance and match analysis
Despite the noise surrounding the referees, Simeone remained focused on the tactical execution that saw Atletico secure three vital points. Simeone praised his team’s discipline and their ability to stay calm during the periods of numerical superiority following Huijsen's red card. "An intense match, which we controlled at all times. We stopped an opponent that has incredible transitions, we controlled almost all of those transitions."
The Argentine also dismissed suggestions that his side had simply been lucky with the officiating, preferring to look at the overall balance of the game. He felt his players deserved the victory for their collective work rate and their ability to follow a well-conceived game plan. Simeone noted: "I usually don't give an opinion. He said the Cuti challenge wasn't a red card, but if we want to focus on that and not on the match, fine, it's a game and let's all play."
- Getty Images Sport
Atletico climb the La Liga table
The result sees Atletico Madrid jump into second place, moving ahead of Real Madrid in the standings. While Barcelona maintain their lead at the top, Simeone is encouraged by the growth of his squad, particularly the integration of new signings like Jonathan David and Julian Alvarez. The manager is adamant that the team is still in a "building phase" and will continue to improve as the season progresses. Regarding the victory, he stayed humble: "It is clear that leading 1-0 was not enough.
When pressed on whether the better team won the day, Simeone refused to provide the media with a sensationalist soundbite, choosing instead to protect the focus of his squad. He remains wary of the narratives being pushed by those outside the club and wants to ensure his players are not distracted by the fallout of the derby. "You're looking for a headline. I don't need that headline. Let's talk about the match we played, not the game they want us to play," he concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting