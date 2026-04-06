Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 Bonuses for NCAA Championship Monday

As the March Madness championship game, between UConn and Michigan, closes in the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS will reward you with $50 in bonus entries that can be used across its pick’em and fantasy formats.

Underdog Promo Code

🏀Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS 💰Underdog Promo Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries! 🌎Eligible States AL, AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, ME, MS, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, UT, WI, WY 📝Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369). ✅Last Verified April 6th 2026

The Underdog promo code GOALBONUS unlocks a straightforward “Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries” deal. New users simply need to register, deposit, and play a $5+ fantasy or pick’em entry to trigger a bundle of $50 in Bonus Entries, which can then be spread across multiple additional lineups.

New sign‑ups not only receive a generous stack of Bonus Entries, but also gain access to Underdog’s streamlined fantasy interface, which is built for quick drafts, pick’em entries, and live sweat sessions during Championship Monday.

This welcome offer is reserved for new Underdog customers in eligible states who meet age and location requirements and submit at least one $5 qualifying entry.

Once your first entry is placed and processed, the bonus entries are credited, giving you extra flexibility to attack player projections and game scripts across the March Madness board.

How to Get the Underdog March Madness Promo Code

Claiming the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS is a quick, mobile‑first process. Follow these steps to secure the Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries offer for March Madness:

Use a trusted link to head to Underdog’s website or download the Underdog Fantasy app from the App Store or Google Play. Select “Sign Up” or “Register” and begin creating your new account. Enter your personal details, including full name, date of birth, email, and home address, then complete any identity verification prompts. When prompted, enter the promo code GOALBONUS before finalizing registration. Confirm that you meet the age requirement for your state and that you’re located in an eligible Underdog jurisdiction. Make a qualifying cash deposit using one of the supported payment methods such as debit card, credit card, online banking, PayPal, or Apple Pay. Play at least $5 in a real‑money fantasy or pick’em entry on Underdog—this must be your first qualifying play on the platform. After that $5 entry is submitted and processed, Underdog will credit $50 in Bonus Entries to your account, which you can then deploy on additional slates, including NCAA Championship player projections.

Why use Underdog for March Madness?

Underdog Fantasy offers a pick’em format that appeals to users who prefer evaluating probabilities instead of traditional point spreads. Each selection includes a defined projection and payout multiplier, allowing players to gauge the implied likelihood of specific outcomes and construct entries accordingly.

During March, Underdog gains added attention with its college basketball offerings, where users can choose higher or lower on player stat lines and create multiple entries throughout the NCAA tournament. This setup makes it possible to adjust risk or seek additional value as games progress.

I love firing up Underdog during 2026 March Madness because it’s cookie‑cutter simple. I just scroll the board, lock in a clean higher or lower pick on college hoops player lines, and sweat the tournament chaos from my phone.

Because Underdog’s pick’em contests differ from standard sportsbook wagers, new users may benefit from reviewing its tutorials and rules before building multi-leg entries. For those interested in fantasy-style contests with a strategic element, Underdog provides a unique alternative to traditional sports betting.

Get more bonuses with the Underdog promo code

Set up for the tournament? Check out our March Madness Betting Promos with $5,000+ up for grabs

Or read our basketball expert’s view on the best March Madness betting sites to use

Top Underdog March Madness Features

Underdog isn’t a traditional sportsbook—it’s a fantasy‑centric platform tailored to pick’em formats and daily drafts, which can fit March Madness perfectly. Here are some standout features that pair well with the GOALBONUS welcome:

Pick’em Slips

Combine multiple player projections (higher/lower on points, rebounds, assists, and more) into a single entry, with potential payouts increasing as you add more picks and nail your calls.

Standard and Flex Formats

Choose standard entries when you want maximum payouts and are confident every pick can hit, or opt for flex entries that trade a bit of upside for built‑in protection if one leg misses.

Cross‑Sport Action

Deploy your Bonus Entries beyond college hoops by building cards that mix NBA, NHL, NFL, and other sports running alongside for nonstop action.

In‑App Promos and Boosts

Keep an eye on rotating promo slates and boosted pick’em combos, including special March hoops boards that spotlight key tournament stars and storylines.

All active promos and special slates are usually highlighted on Underdog’s home screen or within a dedicated promotions area, making it easy to see where your Bonus Entries and cash balance can stretch furthest.

NCAA Championship Entries with Underdog

The stage is set for a massive Championship Monday as the UConn Huskies take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Huskies enter as comfortable underdogs, receiving seven points on the spread and sitting at +260 on the moneyline. Meanwhile, Michigan is the unanimous favorite for both fans and analysts at -320, making them one of the strongest favorites we've seen since the Sweet 16 began.

UConn has spent the last few rounds silencing the critics, beating Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois as the betting underdog. After taking out one Michigan school, they proceeded to eliminate the pre-tournament favorite Blue Devils. The Huskies clearly enjoy the underdog role, and there would be no better way to finish this run than by hoisting a National Championship trophy.

Dan Hurley has something special going in Connecticut, as the Huskies are now within reach of their third title in four years. Tarris Reed Jr. has been the catalyst for this run, and his scoring has been essential to their success. After several 20-plus point performances in earlier rounds, he will need to bring his A-game to the floor against a tough Michigan defense.

Michigan’s success has been built on their interior presence and one of the deepest rotations in the NCAA. The rebounding stats tell a clear story: the Wolverines average nearly 42 rebounds per game, while the Huskies sit at just under 36. For UConn to have a chance, they’ll need to figure out a way to neutralize Michigan’s advantage on the glass.

It’s been a dominant tournament for the Wolverines, who have won every game by at least 12 points. While the -320 moneyline is quite steep, the seven-point spread is certainly attainable for a team of this caliber. However, UConn’s grit is undeniable—just look at their last-minute three-pointer against Duke—though they’ll need to play much better in the paint to pull off another upset tonight.

Our experts are finding it hard to bet against the Huskies’ momentum, especially since they have consistently proven the oddsmakers wrong. That being said, we recommend taking the points for a bit of security. We’re backing UConn at +7 on the spread, expecting a tight contest that could see them claim their third title in short order.

When is the National Championship Game?

The National Championship is scheduled for Monday, April 6th, 2026, at 8:50 pm ET. This matchup features #2 seed UConn against #1 seed Michigan. The Wolverines come in as seven-point favorites and are a massive -320 favorite on the moneyline.

Where is the NCAA Championship Game?

The championship will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225. The stadium, which seats 70,000, is already buzzing with excitement and is the perfect place to crown the 2026 national champion.

Underdog Promo Code Summary