Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $100 in Bonuses for NFL Thursday Night Football, NBA & WC2026 Qualifying

Use the underdog promo code, GOALBONUS, as England takes on Serbia in a World Cup Qualifying match at Wembley. On Thursday Night Football, the Patriots look to make it eight straight wins by beating the Jets.

The Three Lions have 18 goals in their last six qualifiers, including 11 in the last three. Jarrett Allen and the Cavs take aim at the Raptors, who have struggled mightily with bigs this season. Lots of injuries in the Jets-Patriots Thursday Night Football clash, so who steps up to the challenge?

Use the Underdog promo code for bonuses

Compare leading sportsbook promos with our expert’s list

Read our expert's review of the best DFS sites in the U.S

How to claim the Underdog promo code

The Underdog promo allows players to claim $100 bonuses if they win. It takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY Click on the link above, which takes you to the Underdog landing page Ensure that your details are verified Enter Underdog promo code GOALBONUS Make a $5+ deposit Place a $5 entry with Underdog’s Picks Collect $100 in bonus entries Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash

How can you use your Underdog promo code today?

Let’s take it across the pond for the UEFA World Cup qualifier between England and Serbia. This is a game the Three Lions are expected to dominate, so our build will have a very pro-home-sided touch to it. The Brits are 6-0-0 with 18 goals in those games, including 11 over the last three matches.

Harry Kane is one of the best footballers in the world, and this will be a fantastic spot for him to notch a few stats. Let’s take him to get a goal, as well as an assist, in the easy rout over Serbia.

Between the pipes, let’s go with Jordan Pickford getting the clean sheet. Serbia’s offense is not ready for primetime, and let alone staying competitive, they won’t find the back of the net.

The Raptors face the Cavaliers in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup, in what will likely go in favor of the home side. The Cavs have been solid at home, meeting expectations in four of those five games.

On the defensive end, the Cavs are holding PGs to the fewest PPG (20.1); this leads me to believe Immanuel Quickley will score fewer than 15.5 points. As for another favorable matchup, Toronto is allowing centers to score the fifth-most PPG (25.8), so I like Jarrett Allen to score more than 14.5 points. Let’s also take Allen grabbing more than 8.5 rebounds.

In the Jets-Patriots Thursday Night Football matchup, the Pats are expected to win this game by double digits – at least.

Breece Hall will be going against the NFL’s #1 run defense, so I expect him to rush for fewer than 58.5 rushing yards. While it may not work on the ground, I do think he’ll have more than 15.5 receiving yards in a pass-heavy attack in comeback mode.

Pats RBs are dinged up, so look for Drake Maye to throw for more than 239.5 passing yards, just as he’s done in five of the last six games – and in three consecutive. TE Austin Hooper will miss the game, so look for Hunter Henry to score a touchdown.

More info on Underdog Promo Code

Underdog promo code GOALBONUS Underdog promo Play $5, Get $100 in Bonus Funds or Entries! Underdog promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog operates. Terms apply. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.