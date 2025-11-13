Sleeper Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get Free $20 + $100 in Bonuses for NFL TNF, NBA & World Cup Qualifying

Use the Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, pre the World Cup Qualifier between England and Serbia kicks off at 2:45 pm ET, followed by Cavaliers vs Raptors at 7 pm ET, and the Jets at Patriots on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET.

England has scored 18 goals in their last six qualifiers, including 11 in the last three. Jarrett Allen and the Cavs aim at the Raptors, who have struggled mightily with bigs this season. Lots of injuries in the Jets-Patriots AFC clash, so who steps up to the challenge?

Get started with the Sleeper promo code to claim bonuses

Sort through the most profitable sportsbook promos on our expert’s guide

Find our list of the top DFS sites here in the US

How to claim the Sleeper promo code

The Sleeper promo code, GOALBONUS, allows players to claim $120 bonuses if they win. You can get started with the simple steps below and be on your way to playing.

The offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Go to the Sleeper landing page, via the above link Verify your details Use the promo code GOALBONUS Get a free $20 no deposit needed Deposit up to $100 Receive deposit match bonuses Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after

How can you use your Sleeper Fantasy promo code today?

Let’s hop across the Atlantic for the UEFA World Cup qualifier: England versus Serbia. This should be a walk in the park for the Three Lions, and the selections are unapologetically Brit-heavy. England is tearing it up in qualifiers, going 6-0-0, racking up 18 goals, with a sizzling 11 in just their last three matches.

Harry Kane is an absolute machine, and I’m not sure Serbia has much in the way of outside of its country’s Army to stop him. Let’s jot him down for both a goal and an assist as England steamrolls the away side. In net, back Jordan Pickford to pitch a shutout. Serbia’s attack is nowhere near ready for this primetime affair, and they’ll be lucky if they even manage a shot on target, much less a goal.

Switching gears to the NBA, the Raptors hit the road to face the Cavs for an Eastern Conference showdown. Cleveland’s been rock-steady at home, meeting their expectations almost every time out.

On defense, the Cavs are shutting down opponents to just 20.1 PPG (fewest in the NBA to the position). It should be a tough night for Immanuel Quickley, so look for him to score fewer than 15.5 points.

Toronto’s soft spot is in the paint, giving up the fifth-most PPG (25.8) to opposing centers, so I’m hammering Jarrett Allen to score more than 14.5 points. We’re not done there, though, as he excels on the glass; let’s take him snagging more than 8.5 rebounds.

Now, to TNF, for the Jets-Patriots AFC East clash. New England is set to run away with this one, so we’ll have our build directly on that path.

Breece Hall gets a date with the NFL’s top run defense, which means he’ll be bottled up and rush for fewer than 58.5 rushing yards. Hall can still get down to business in the passing game, so let’s go more than 15.5 receiving yards. Meanwhile, the Patriots’ running game is a bit worn, so Drake Maye will air it out for more than 239.5 passing yards, a number he’s eclipsed in five of his last six outings (including three straight). With Austin Hooper sidelined, cue up Hunter Henry for a touchdown grab.

Sleeper promo code GOALBONUS Sleeper promo Get Free $20+100% Deposit Match up to $100! Sleeper promo terms and conditions Must be 18+ (19+ or 21+ depending on state of residence) and within applicable state. Not available in NJ. Full T&Cs apply.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.