Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for TNF, NBA & World Cup Qualifying

You’ll get up to $2000 back in FanCash by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and betting on qualifying wagers. Tonight, you can bet on the New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13) Thursday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST.

In World Cup Qualifiers, England, who are 6-0, take on Serbia at 2:45pm EST at Wembley Stadium. Later on, in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors in a 7:00pm EST tip-off.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and snag up to $2000 in FanCash, use the guide below:

New players based in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY qualify for the promotion.

Use the link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook, then scan the QR code After downloading the mobile app, begin creating your account and use the promo code GOALBONUS On the same day, find a market you’d like to bet on with -500 odds or longer, opt in to the promotion on your betslip, and risk $1+ For the first ten days your account is open, you may use this offer, but only one bet qualifies each day Once ten days are up, you’ll get your stake back in FanCash on each qualifying bet up to $200 each and $2000 total You may convert FanCash to bonus bets, but you cannot withdraw it directly

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Tonight’s AFC East Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots (-13) is at 8:15pm EST on Prime Video.

The Patriots have won seven games in a row and are 6-1 ATS during that time. If this is a blowout, as the spread implies, Pats QB Drake Maye (O/U 28.5 passing attempts) may not have to throw the ball much.

Last week, the 2-7 Jets traded away two of their best defensive players. They’ve lost by at least two scores each of the two other times they’ve played opponents ranked in the top ten in yards per play this season. Go with Patriots -13 (-110) as they should grab an easy home win here.

Earlier, at 2:45pm EST in London, England host Serbia in a World Cup qualifier. England destroyed Serbia when these teams met in September, as the Three Lions came away with a 5-0 victory. In the only other meeting, at Euro 2024, England also won and kept a clean sheet.

In fact, Thomas Tuchel’s England (6-0) have scored 18 goals without conceding in WCQ. I’d bet on England to win and keep a clean sheet at -110 parlay odds.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers (-7.5) rested G Donovan Mitchell and F Evan Mobley. They should be fresh for today’s game at home against the Toronto Raptors at 7:00pm EST.

Mitchell (O/U 26.5 points) missed the loss to the Raptors two weeks ago, but Cleveland beat Toronto four times in 2024-25. With Mitchell back, the Cavs should win and cover.

I also like Raptors F Brandon Ingram 20+ points (-145). He’s done this in five of his last six games and nine of his last ten against the Cavs.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.