Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs Predictions - Liga Argentina March 15th

Check out our soccer expert’s Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs predictions, prior to Sunday’s 9:00pm ET Liga Argentina clash (03/15).

Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs Predictions

Union Moneyline @ +187

Over 2.5 goals @ +170

Both Teams to Score (YES) @ +120

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Union Could Overwhelm a Shaky Boca

Riding a hot streak in Liga Argentina, Union sits at the top of their group with 15 points and four wins through nine matchdays. Their 15 goals scored make them one of the most potent offenses in the league, outshining heavyweights like Estudiantes, Independiente, and Boca Jrs themselves.

On the flip side, Xeneize continues to look shaky, posting a record of one win and two losses on the road. This lack of conviction was on full display in their last outing—a 1-1 draw where they seemed to have everything under control with a lead, only to let it slip away due to a defensive blunder.

The "low block" remains a major headache for manager Claudio Ubeda, who has lost the faith of the fans. He’ll be looking to bounce back at the 15 de Abril, but it won’t be a walk in the park against an opponent that has remained undefeated in the first half of the campaign.

Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs Prediction 1: Union Moneyline @ +187

Union Could Trigger a High-Scoring Affair Against Xeneize

Over their last five games, Union has showcased offensive firepower with an efficiency rating north of 70%, contrasting sharply with a Xeneize side that is bleeding at least two goals per game.

At home, Tatengue has been a fortress, scoring five and conceding zero, banking eight points so far. Claudio Ubeda’s squad will certainly have their work cut out for them, especially given their dismal record of one win and two losses away from the Bombonera. Current statistics support the total finishing Over 2.5 goals with a 2-1 win for Union.

Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs Prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals @ +170

Offensive Spark Could Define the Clash at Santa Fe

Whether home or away, Boca’s play continues to raise more questions than answers; however, in their last five fixtures, the team has shown an uptick in their scoring rate, averaging at least 1.5 goals per match.

Meanwhile, Union remains one of the league's elite, having conceded only five goals in total and maintaining a clean sheet at home through nine rounds. Given the stakes, it's highly probable that both clubs will find the net at least once this weekend in Matchday 10 of Liga Argentina.

Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score (YES) @ +120

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A massive clash lies ahead. Without a single star player in its roster, Tatengue has emerged as one of the league's dark horses, while Xeneize desperately needs to prove they can contend despite an inconsistent run that has, at times, provided more questions than answers.

Union is coming off one of the most thrilling matches of the season—a 4-4 draw against Independiente in Avellaneda. Although the win slipped through their fingers in the final minutes, Leonardo Madelón’s men are now unbeaten in five games, consisting of three wins and two draws. Based on recent form, Unión is well-positioned to take the win at the Estadio 15 de Abril.

Predicted Lineups: Union Santa Fe vs Boca Jrs

Union Santa Fe: Mansilla, Vargas, Rodríguez, Ludueña, Blanco, Palacios, Pitón, Profini, Cuello, Estigarribia, Tarragona.

Boca Jrs: Marchesín, Weigandt, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco, Ascacibar, Paredes, Delgado, Aranda, Merentiel, Bareiro.