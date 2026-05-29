South Africa vs Nicaragua Predictions: Leaving home in good spirits

Our betting expert expects South Africa to put in an improved performance and see off Nicaragua before departing for the World Cup.

Best Predictions for South Africa vs Nicaragua

BTTS - No @ -149

South Africa - Moneyline @ -500

Over/under - Over 2.5 goals @ -182

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Familiar defensive unit to halt the visitors

All four of South Africa’s most recent matches have seen both teams score. However, they’re up against a team that have struggled for goals. Nicaragua have managed to score just four goals across their last five internationals. Three of those games saw only one team hit the back of the net.

While Bafana have not kept a single clean sheet in their previous five games, they should be good enough to keep the visitors quiet. The hosts’ defence, largely made up of Mamelodi Sundowns’ players, know each other well and have just won the CAF Champions League. As a result, it won’t be surprising if the home side manage to keep Nicaragua at bay.

Additionally, South Africa will have the backing of their home supporters. They are expected to dominate at both ends of the pitch. Going forward, there are few concerns, with Broos’ men scoring six goals in their last four matches.

South Africa vs Nicaragua Prediction 1: BTTS - No @ -149

A breeze for Bafana

With the World Cup looming for South Africa, players will be eager to stake their claim. We could witness some outstanding performances on Friday night as they look to impress Broos. The home side are winless in their last three internationals, having last lost to Panama in the previous international break.

However, they’ve only lost three of the last 10, winning five in that stretch. The Blue and White have lost six of their last seven matches. Beating Honduras in that stretch is the only glimmer of hope for the visitors.

Looking further back, Nicaragua have recorded just two wins in their last 10 matches and suffered six defeats. Being at home, Bafana should rightfully put the visitors to the sword on Friday night. There are 71 places between these two nations in world rankings, which suggests it should be a routine evening for the hosts.

South Africa vs Nicaragua Prediction 2: South Africa - Moneyline @ -500

Friday flourish for the hosts

Usually, you wouldn’t expect many goals in an international friendly, especially with these nations involved. Yet, both sides have seen plenty of goals in their recent history. Three of Bafana’s last four matches (75%) have produced over 2.5 goals.

Meanwhile, three of Nicaragua’s last five games (60%) have produced more than two goals. That run of games has also seen the visitors ship 12 goals. Conceding an average of 2.4 goals per game does not bode well for Cruz’s men.

As a result, South Africa’s attackers could have a field day on Friday night. We expect the hosts to run rampant in their final game before departing, giving the home fans hope to cling to.

South Africa vs Nicaragua Prediction 3: Over/under - Over 2.5 goals @ -182

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 3-0 Nicaragua

South Africa 3-0 Nicaragua Goalscorers prediction: South Africa: Lyle Foster, Oswin Appollis x2

South Africa’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since hosting in 2010 is fast approaching. Bafana Bafana will take part in an official send-off international friendly against Nicaragua at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday night. It’s a chance for the nation to send their heroes off in style and give them a proper farewell.

South Africa have improved significantly under veteran boss Hugo Broos. They came close in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, but were eventually dumped out by Cameroon. They haven’t won a game since then, which will concern the head coach and the fans.

This clash with the Central American side will hopefully serve as a confidence boost ahead of their departure to Mexico. Bafana have fewer than two weeks left after this encounter before their opening clash against the World Cup co-hosts. A positive result is needed to inspire the squad before they leave.

After the departure of Marco Figueroa as the Nicaragua head coach, the association opted for Argentine Juan Cruz to take over. His team touched down in South Africa on Tuesday morning, hoping to test their mettle against decent opposition. Nicaragua finished bottom of their World Cup qualifying group, but their win over Honduras will offer hope for this friendly date.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Nicaragua

South Africa expected lineup: William, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Adams, Appollis, Mofokeng, Moremi, Foster

Nicaragua expected lineup: Pineda, Martinez, Cano, Reyes, Lopez, Stuart, Montes, Bonilla, Acevedo, Barrera, Garcia