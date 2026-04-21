Real Madrid vs Alaves Predictions: Valverde to strike in an open clash

Our betting expert expects an entertaining game to serve up goals at each end, with Fede Valverde among the scorers.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Alaves

Both teams to score @ -125 with bet365

Fede Valverde to score anytime @ + 275 with bet365

Real Madrid to win & Over 2.5 goals @ -139 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365/US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals to flow at the Bernabeu

There was a major blow for Alaves last month, with Chacho Coudet leaving to take charge of River Plate. They turned to the experienced Quique Sanchez Flores to spearhead their push for survival.

The new coach has adopted a more attacking approach than his predecessor. That has contributed to both teams scoring in all five of Alaves’ matches since the change. Those games have averaged 4.8 goals, with Los Babazorros already netting nine times in three road outings under Sanchez Flores.

That bodes well for their chances of getting on the scoresheet at the Bernabeu. All of the last seven Real Madrid games in all competitions have seen both teams score. Backing a repeat in this midweek encounter could be the smart bet, with an implied probability of 54.6%.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction 1: Both teams to score @ -125 with bet365

Valverde to continue his hot streak

One of the biggest positives for Real Madrid in 2026 has been Fede Valverde’s return to form. He struggled to produce his best football under Xabi Alonso. Back in a midfield role, the Uruguayan is thriving under Alvaro Arbeloa.

With eight goals in his last nine appearances for club and country, Valverde will be full of confidence. He had only netted twice prior to that this term, but the 27-year-old was frequently used at right-back.

Now that Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself in that role, Valverde can operate higher up the pitch. He scored Real Madrid’s only goal in their last league encounter against Girona.

The midfielder averages 1.6 shots per game in the Spanish top flight. He’s among the best when shooting from the edge of the penalty area. Given his current form, Valverde offers value as an anytime goalscorer pick.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction 2: Fede Valverde to score anytime @ + 275 with bet365

Los Blancos triumph in a high-scoring clash

Now their Champions League dreams are over, Arbeloa has no reason to rest players. Real Madrid can focus purely on trying to win all of their remaining fixtures in La Liga. Even that may not be enough to overhaul Barca, but they’ll be eager to finish as strongly as possible.

They did play well in Munich, creating three big chances and 2.25 xG. All of their attacking stars are available here, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe having recovered from recent injuries. The individual quality that Real Madrid possess should ultimately prove too much for this Alaves defence.

The visitors have gone 13 games without a clean sheet. They’ve conceded twice or more in six of their last seven matches. Five of those fixtures served up at least three goals in total.

Eight of the previous nine Real Madrid games in all competitions have also produced over 2.5 goals. Backing a repeat and a home win could be the way to go in this clash in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Prediction 3: Real Madrid to win & Over 2.5 goals @ -139 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 3-2 Alaves

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Fede Valverde, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior - Alaves: Toni Martinez, Ibrahim Diabate

Real Madrid put in an impressive performance against Bayern Munich last week, but they fell to a late 4-3 defeat. That ended their Champions League campaign at the quarter-final stage.

Los Blancos have a slim chance of winning the La Liga title. They’ve been beaten 2-1 by Mallorca and drawn 1-1 against Girona since the international break. Those results have left them trailing Barcelona by nine points, with only seven games to play.

Alaves head into the midweek action in Spain just one place and one point outside the relegation zone. That’s despite the four-game unbeaten run they are on. They drew a thrilling Basque derby 3-3 away to Real Sociedad in their last outing.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Alaves

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Carreras, Rudiger, Militao, Alexander-Arnold, Guler, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe

Alaves expected lineup: Sivera, Parada, Tenaglia, Jonny, Youssef, Blanco, Guridi, Ibanez, Perez, Diabate, Martinez