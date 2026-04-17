Premier League Predictions Matchday 33

There are picks from matches involving Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 33

Selection Odds Brentford to beat Fulham +110 Chelsea and Manchester United to tie +260 Aston Villa to beat Sunderland -150 Manchester City and Arsenal to tie +260 Crystal Palace to beat West Ham +125

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Prediction 1: Brentford vs Fulham: Bees maintain European dream with victory

Date: 4/18/2026

4/18/2026 Kick-off time: 7:30am ET

7:30am ET Our tip: Brentford - Moneyline @ +110

Brentford haven’t won a great deal of Premier League matches recently, but they’ve lost even fewer. They play host to Fulham after drawing four games in a row and suffering just one defeat in nine. They haven’t won at home since January, but we’re tipping Keith Andrews’ side to change that this weekend.

A big reason for that is Fulham’s form. They’ve lost three of five across all competitions, including a shock defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup. With just one away win in the PL in 2026, we’re backing the hosts. It should still be a pretty tight affair.

Prediction 2: Chelsea vs Manchester United: Blues and Red Devils seek to bounce back

Date: 4/18/2026

4/18/2026 Kick-off time: 3:00pm ET

3:00pm ET Our tip: Tie @ +260

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea are in a tough patch at the moment. They’ve lost six games since March and were swept aside by Manchester City on Sunday evening. They’ll be desperate to keep Manchester United at bay this weekend.

The visitors want to bounce back after a surprise defeat at home to Leeds United. It was a second defeat in four. Michael Carrick does not want his players to dwell on that setback. With both sides aiming to get back on track, we can see them cancelling each other out at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction 3: Aston Villa vs Sunderland: Villans to leapfrog United

Date: 4/19/2026

4/19/2026 Kick-off time: 9:00am ET

9:00am ET Our tip: Aston Villa - Moneyline @ -150

Aston Villa have a big chance to climb back into third place this weekend. After a tough start to 2026, Unai Emery’s men are back on track. They’ve won four of their last six across all competitions. We’re tipping them to get the job done at Villa Park and possibly overtake United in third.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have been hit-and-miss lately. They lost to Port Vale and Brighton & Hove Albion back-to-back, but they then beat Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have struggled on the road, so we’re backing the hosts.

Prediction 4: Manchester City vs Arsenal: Fireworks expected in top-of-the-table clash

Date: 4/19/2026

4/19/2026 Kick-off time: 11:30am ET

11:30am ET Our tip: Tie @ +260

Manchester City vs Arsenal is arguably the biggest game of the weekend. First faces second, and a victory for either side would have major implications in the title race. With three wins in a row, Pep Guardiola’s men have consistency on their side. They also have the psychological advantage.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are stuttering. However, they can still shut out their opponents. They’ve got a Champions League clash on Wednesday evening, but they have lost all of their last three games in England. The Cityzens will see an opportunity, but the game is too big to lose — so we don’t think either side will.

Prediction 5: Crystal Palace vs West Ham: Eagles to soar against London neighbours

Date: 4/20/2026

4/20/2026 Kick-off time: 3:00pm ET

3:00pm ET Our tip: Crystal Palace - Moneyline @ +125

After their blip at the start of the year, Crystal Palace seem to have rediscovered form. The Eagles have only lost one of their last 10 competitive fixtures and followed up their Fiorentina thumping with a win over Newcastle. They travel to Italy before playing host to West Ham United and have until Monday to recover.

The hosts won’t have it easy against the Hammers, who are fighting to stay up. They thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 last time out and currently sit 17th in the Premier League table. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have struggled on the road in 2026/27, so we’re backing a home win here.

Conclusion

This weekend’s fixtures could prove to be huge at both ends of the table. There is still plenty to play for as the current campaign draws to a close. City vs Arsenal is the headline clash, but there’s plenty more to keep an eye on.

In putting this together, we’ve taken recent form across all competitions into account, as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.