Paris FC vs PSG Predictions: Title party across the street

Our betting expert expects Paris FC and Paris Saint-Germain to share spoils in a highly entertaining final Parisian derby of the season.

Best Predictions for Paris FC vs PSG

Over 3.5 total goals @ +100

Ibrahim Mbaye to score or assist @ +150

Paris FC to score first @ +180

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

Parisian derby set for fireworks

Paris FC have featured in some entertaining, high-scoring fixtures this season. Their games average 2.8 goals. Since his appointment, Kombouare has transformed the Parisians from a background club into a genuine contender for a top-10 finish.

Both Paris FC and PSG have seen exactly 11 of their 33 games go over 3.5 total goals. Only one of PSG’s last five games has crossed that mark, while Paris FC have done so in three of their last five.

Luis Enrique’s men trail four other Ligue 1 sides in goals per game. Their matches average three goals – Marseille, Monaco, Rennes, and even Metz have higher goals-per-game ratios.

Backed by the home fans and with PSG’s title party inevitable, Paris FC can end the season on a high note. Back them to score. Expect PSG to score too, as their quality has been evident all season.

Paris FC vs PSG Prediction 1: Over 3.5 total goals @ +100

Mbaye to step up

Ibrahim Mbaye might not have featured regularly for PSG this season. However, whenever he has, the Senegalese winger has made an impact. Off the bench, he has built a reputation as a versatile and dynamic substitute.

Mbaye smashed home PSG’s second goal against Lens as the icing on the cake. Receiving an inch-perfect assist from Desire Doue, the 18-year-old thumped an unstoppable effort off the crossbar to make it 2-0 in the final minutes.

Against Lorient at the start of May, the youngster scored the first goal thanks to a goalkeeping error by Yvon Mvogo. It was his first goal for PSG since a match-winning brace against Metz in December 2025.

With the Champions League final on the horizon, Enrique could hand Mbaye only his 11th starting XI league appearance. Backing the talented youngster to make an impact carries value.

Paris FC vs PSG Prediction 2: Ibrahim Mbaye to score or assist @ +150

Minnows to find the net first

Paris FC have started games strongly in recent weeks. They have opened the scoring in seven of their 10 Ligue 1 games. The minnows have a chance to add to that tally against their title-winning neighbours.

Their most impressive attacking display in that span came against Monaco. Kombouare’s men struck three goals in quick succession, racing to a three-goal lead in the opening 21 minutes of a 4-1 victory.

That proves they can trouble even top opposition. PSG will be aware of the threat. A depleted Paris Saint-Germain side is expected to start, with their biggest match of the season just around the corner. Resting top players is imperative.

Moreover, PSG were fortunate not to concede against Lens, who recorded 25 shots, 10 of which were on target. Matvey Safonov made the difference. The Russian goalkeeper could be tested early against a Paris FC side eager to finish the season on a high.

Paris FC vs PSG Prediction 3: Paris FC to score first @ +180

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Paris FC 2-2 PSG

Paris FC 2-2 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Paris FC: Ilan Kebbal, Ciro Immobile; PSG: Goncalo Ramos, Ibrahim Mbaye

Paris FC have secured their highest-ever Ligue 1 finish in their first top-flight season in nearly 50 years. The home side sit 11th, three points behind Toulouse in the top half of the table.

The Parisian minnows have lost only twice in their last 11 league fixtures. Both defeats came within their last three matches - to Lille and Rennes - either side of a 4-0 home domination of Brest.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title for the first time in the club’s history. They beat the nearest title contenders, Lens, at Stade Bollaert-Delelis to secure their 14th league championship.

Luis Enrique’s men were far from clinical in that 2-0 victory, though. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s early strike provided a cushion before Ibrahim Mbaye sealed it in stoppage time, while Lens failed to score from 25 shots.

The Parisian derby is expected to feature a heavily rested PSG outfit. Paris FC are also nursing injuries, but Antoine Kombouare will field a full-strength side. Expect an end-to-end derby, with the spoils shared at the final whistle.

Probable lineups for Paris FC vs PSG

Paris FC expected lineup: Trapp, Mbow, Sangui, Coppola, Camara, Munetsi, Lopez, Kebbal, Lees-Melou, Ikone, Immobile

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hernandez, Mayulu, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Fernandez, Ruis, Doue, Mbaye, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia