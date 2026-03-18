Palmeiras vs Botafogo Predictions - Brasileirao March 18th

Check out the Palmeiras vs Botafogo predictions for the clash in São Paulo, this Wednesday (03/18), at 6:00 PM ET, for the Brasileirao.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Predictions

Palmeiras Moneyline: @-175 odds at bet365

Under 4.5 cards in the match: @-130 odds at bet365

Both teams to score (YES): @+105 odds at bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Verdão can confirm home-field advantage

Palmeiras enters the matchup in a better technical and emotional moment. Playing at Allianz Parque, the team usually takes control of the match and pressures opponents from the opening minutes, utilizing ball possession and offensive intensity.

Botafogo is going through a period of instability following their continental elimination and a recent derby loss. Even with players capable of making a difference, the Rio-based side should find it difficult against a more organized opponent. Thus, Palmeiras appears as the favorite to take the three points.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction 1: Palmeiras Moneyline: @-175 odds at bet365

Neither team should take too many risks

Despite involving two traditional teams, the matchup does not present a scenario that suggests an excessively rough game. Palmeiras usually prioritizes tactical organization and possession control, which reduces the need for harsher challenges throughout the match.

Botafogo also tends to try to keep the game balanced and avoid committing too many fouls in dangerous zones. In a duel that may be more technical than physical, there is a good possibility that the number of cards distributed by the officiating crew stays below the average.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction 2: Under 4.5 cards in the match: @-130 odds at bet365

Offenses may find opportunities

Even with Palmeiras being the favorite, Botafogo has offensive players capable of creating danger when they find space. Should the Rio side manage to click on a few quick transitions, they could pose a risk to the opposing defense.

Palmeiras, for their part, tends to produce offensive volume playing at home and create several opportunities throughout the clash. With two front lines that possess technical quality, there is a possibility of both sides managing to find the back of the net.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction 3: Both teams to score (YES): @+105 odds at bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Palmeiras and Botafogo face off at Allianz Parque in a duel that puts teams living very different moments at the start of this Brasileirao face-to-face. Verdão appears among the top spots and tries to maintain its good run in the competition, while Glorioso arrives under pressure following negative results in recent weeks.

Palmeiras currently occupies second place in the table and has shown consistent performance this season. In six Brasileirao games, the team has four wins, one draw, and one loss. In the last round, Abel Ferreira's side defeated Mirassol 1-0 at Allianz Parque, a result that kept the club close to the lead.

Botafogo is experiencing a more delicate moment. Following their elimination from the Libertadores, the team also suffered a heavy 3-0 loss in the derby against Flamengo at Nilton Santos. In the Brasileirao, the situation is also worrying. The team appears in 17th place, with one win and three losses in four matches played.

Predicted Lineups: Palmeiras vs Botafogo

Palmeiras: Carlos Miguel, Khellven (Giay), Gustavo Gómez, Bruno Fuchs and Piquerez, Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira (Lucas Evangelista) and Mauricio, Arias, Flaco López and Sosa.

Botafogo: Raul, Vitinho, Bastos, Alexander Barboza and Alex Telles, Allan, Danilo and Cristian Medina, Matheus Martins, Jordan Barrera and Arthur Cabral.