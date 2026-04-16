Nottingham Forest vs Porto Predictions: Tricky Trees seal the deal

Despite having home advantage on their side, Forest may come up short against their Portuguese counterparts this week.

Best predictions for Nottingham Forest vs Porto

Porto to win or tie @ -165

Both teams to score @ -110

Over 2.5 goals @ +120

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Playing it safe with Porto

Nottingham Forest may have home advantage in this one, but they will not have an easy ride. Porto are high at the top of Liga Portugal and are unbeaten in eight games. The Portuguese giants were beaten on their last visit to the City Ground in October, and they’ll be keen to settle the score.

Vitor Pereira will welcome back Elliot Anderson after missing the first leg, but Nicolo Savona and Jair Cunha remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Porto are without top scorer Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong. Francesco Farioli’s men aren’t quite at full strength, but they’ve coped well without key players.

We’re not fully convinced the visitors will win in 90 minutes, but we also do not see them losing. The Tricky Trees have been tough to beat recently, although they have only won three games since the start of February. It’d be no surprise to see Dragões progress in Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction 1: Porto to win or tie @ -165

Backing goals at the City Ground

One thing both teams have in common is that they’ve both managed to find the net recently. Forest have scored in all but two of their last nine in all competitions. Porto, meanwhile, have scored in 33 of 34 since their last visit to England.

Both teams were on the scoresheet in six of the Reds’ games since 1 March, and the same applies to Porto. The last meeting between these two ended in a 1-1 draw, and we can see a similarly tight affair on Thursday. With plenty of attacking talent on show, both sides will be confident of getting on the scoresheet.

There is still everything to play for, and we expect these two to go toe-to-toe once again. We’re backing goals in Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ -110

Two questionable backlines

As previously mentioned, we expect action at both ends in this one, which fits nicely with the over 2.5 market. There’ve been two or more goals in seven of Porto’s last 10, and they have scored 2+ in seven of the last eight. Farioli’s side may have been limited to just the one in their last meeting with Forest, but they clearly carry an attacking threat.

At the other end, however, they are far from watertight. They’ve kept just five clean sheets across their last 17 games in all competitions. Forest’s defensive record is also far from solid, with only two clean sheets in their last 10. Neither side is particularly secure at the back.

With the attacking quality available and lack of defensive solidity, we see goals in this one. The visiting side should ultimately prevail, but Forest could cause plenty of problems along the way.

Nottingham Forest vs Porto Prediction 3: Over 2.5 goals @ +120

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Nottingham Forest 1-2 Porto

Goalscorers prediction - Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus - Porto: William Gomes, Victor Froholdt

Nottingham Forest are still glancing over their shoulder in the Premier League, but they've had a solid few weeks. They play host to Porto in the midst of a five-game unbeaten run and have proven tough to beat lately. Vitor Pereira is likely encouraged by what he’s seen so far. A Europa League semi-final spot is still within reach.

The Tricky Trees face a stern test against a Porto side that have lost only three games since the start of December. Dragões were unfortunate not to get more in the first leg and will back themselves in England. Francesco Farioli's team beat Estoril Praia over the weekend, and they’ve scored in eight consecutive games. Forest have a tough job on their hands.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Porto

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Ortega, Domínguez, Abbott, Murillo, Morato, McAtee, Yates, Anderson, Bakwa, Jesus, Hudson-Odoi

Porto expected lineup: Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Kiwior, Bednarek, Zaidu, Varela, Veiga, Froholdt, Gomes, Moffi, Sainz