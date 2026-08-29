Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Bears vs Titans, NFL Preseason

Caleb Williams has one more drive to answer for what happened in Cincinnati. Beyond that, this one belongs to the players clinging to the bottom of the roster. Chicago and Tennessee both close out their preseason slates Saturday with jobs on the line rather than pride, the kind of unpredictable, low-profile football that can make for the sharpest value all summer. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX for $25 in bonuses ahead of the 6:00 PM EDT kickoff at Nissan Stadium.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/29/2026

How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Create a new Kalshi account via the website or app. During sign-up, apply promo code GOALMAX and finish the ID verification step. Add at least $25 to your account and place your first trade on any eligible market, including Bears vs. Titans, no matter the contract price. Your $25 bonus gets credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Both Chicago and Tennessee head into Saturday's preseason finale still working through roster calls, with each staff getting a last look at players fighting for a spot before the regular season kicks off. Our expert breaks down the key factors to consider before heading to the markets.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans, Aug 29, 6:00 PM EDT

Saturday's game in Nashville is the last stop before final cuts, and neither Chicago nor Tennessee will pretend otherwise. Ben Johnson and Robert Saleh have already gotten their answers from the players who matter; what's left is a scramble among fringe pieces trying to make the 53-man cut before Tuesday's deadline.

Caleb Williams and Cam Ward, the marquee names on either sideline, are unlikely to play more than a series or two, leaving backups, camp arms, and undrafted rookies to fill the box score.

The market has Tennessee as a modest favorite, trading at 57¢ to win outright compared to Chicago's 44¢, with the spread pricing the Titans to win by more than 2.5 points at just 52¢, nearly a coin flip. The total sits at 36.5, with Yes and No both trading at 51¢, about as even as a number gets.

That kind of pricing tells its own story. This is a game the market genuinely can't call, which makes sense when neither roster resembles what fans will see in Week 1. For traders, that uncertainty is the whole appeal, not a reason to look away.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports. Traders can take positions on politics, entertainment, economic indicators, and a host of real-world events as they develop.

TX-15 House winner?

Bobby Pulido - 53¢

Monica De La Cruz- 48¢

Which companies will the US take a stake in this year?

Unusual Machines - 41¢

Performance Drone Works - 39¢

Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with each price representing the market's implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy multiple Yes or No contracts, and when the market settles, contracts on the winning side pay out $1 each.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&C's