Crystal Palace vs West Ham Predictions: Visitors to claim a key win

Our betting expert expects Valentin Castellanos to score in a tight game, with West Ham easing their relegation fears.

Best predictions for Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Draw No Bet - West Ham @ +120

Under 2.5 goals @ -111

Valentin Castellanos to score anytime @ +275

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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West Ham to claim vital three points

The signs are now much more positive for West Ham’s bid to stay in the Premier League. Some smart January business has left them with a more competitive team. With no significant selection issues, Nuno Espirito Santo can count on all of his regulars on Monday night.

Excluding a penalty shootout in the FA Cup, it’s just two defeats in 11 outings in all competitions for the Hammers. They’ve not been beaten by anyone outside of the top six since the first week of January.

Crystal Palace still have an outside chance of competing for European qualification via the league. However, their priority will now be the Conference League and trying to win another trophy.

The Eagles have a 25% home win rate in the Premier League this term. They’ve already been beaten by both Tottenham and Burnley at Selhurst Park. Backing another of the struggling teams to triumph in South London looks like a good option in the Draw No Bet market.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Prediction 1: Draw No Bet - West Ham @ +120

Low-scoring London derby in store

While they scored four last time out against rock-bottom Wolves, defensive improvements have been key for West Ham. They’ve kept clean sheets in four of their previous eight Premier League matches. Six of those encounters ended with two or fewer goals.

This is also shaping up to be a low-scoring contest. Crystal Palace’s home fixtures in the Premier League average just 2.19 goals per game. The Eagles’ return of just 16 goals in front of their own fans is the third-worst record in the division.

There have already been three 0-0 draws at Selhurst Park since the turn of the year in all competitions. 60% of Palace’s home matches in 2026 have ended with under 2.5 goals. Backing a repeat offers value on Monday night.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -111

Castellanos to build on brace

West Ham turned to Castellanos in January as a solution to their problems in the final third. A brace against Wolves last time out took his tally to a respectable five goals in 16 appearances for his new club. He averages a strike every 238 minutes in the Premier League, as well as 2.3 shots per game.

The 27-year-old has shown that he is capable of finding the net when in form. He scored four times in one game against Real Madrid during his time in Spain with Girona.

Under Nuno, the Argentine has got the continuity he often lacked in Italy at Lazio. He was a constant threat last time out, registering five attempts as West Ham claimed a crucial three points. Castellanos is good value as an anytime goalscorer bet here, with an implied probability of 31.3%.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Prediction 3: Valentin Castellanos to score anytime @ +275

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 0-1 West Ham

Goalscorers prediction - West Ham: Valentin Castellanos

West Ham returned to league action with a high-pressure home fixture against Wolves last time out. They rose to the occasion with a 4-0 victory, which lifted them out of the relegation zone. A return of seven points from four games has massively boosted their survival prospects.

Crystal Palace have also been in good form, with seven points from their last three Premier League matches. They beat Newcastle 2-1 at Selhurst Park last weekend in the English top flight. The Eagles have also made progress in Europe, seeing off Fiorentina 4-2 on aggregate in the Conference League quarter-finals.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Canvot, Riad, Mitchell, Hughes, Lerma, Munoz, Pino, Sarr, Larsen

West Ham expected lineup: Hermansen, Diouf, Mavropanos, Disasi, Walker-Peters, Summerville, Fernandes, Soucek, Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos