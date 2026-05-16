Chelsea vs Manchester City Predictions: Chelsea left feeling blue

In addition, City have a fantastic head-to-head record against the Blues, as they aim to extend it 14 games unbeaten at Wembley this weekend.

Best predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City -1 (Handicap 3-way ) @ +170

Both teams to score (No) @ +105

Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer @ +310

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Backing City to win by at least a two-goal margin

City are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Chelsea and have also won three of their last four match-ups by at least a two-goal margin. We can back Guardiola’s men to do so on Saturday at a probability of only 35.71%.

Chelsea are currently very disorganised, making it difficult to expect a positive result for a squad lacking permanent leadership. Guardiola will also be highly motivated to win another domestic trophy, amid rumours that this will be his final year in charge.

The Blues’ string of injuries to first-team players is a major concern ahead of such a big game. Meanwhile, City appear to have found their form and a settled starting XI.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction 1: Manchester City -1 (Handicap 3-way ) @ +170

Value on a clean sheet

Six of the last ten meetings between Chelsea and Manchester City have resulted in either team keeping a clean sheet. Despite this 60% success rate for the BTTS (No) market, we can back it at a probability of only 48.78% this weekend.

Chelsea are struggling to score consistently, having recorded just seven goals in their last nine Premier League games. Therefore, City will be confident in preventing the inexperienced Blues from finding the net.

Similarly, City’s defensive record has improved lately, racking up four clean sheets in their last six EPL matches. Guardiola has recently hailed the impact of new centre-back Marc Guehi, and we expect City to be the team to secure a shutout at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction 2: Both teams to score (No) @ +105

Further value on Doku to maintain his blistering form

City winger, Jeremy Doku, is in excellent form. The Belgian international has been highly productive in front of goal, scoring four goals in his last four appearances. Doku has recorded seven goal contributions in as many games, improving his performances significantly since the March international break.

The betting markets don’t appear to have factored in Doku’s strong short-term form. They indicate there’s only a 26.67% chance of Doku scoring during Saturday’s cup final. That’s despite him recording a 71.43% strike rate since early April.

This could be the biggest value bet of the FA Cup Final, with Doku and Semenyo sure to provide the width on either side of Haaland.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction 3: Jeremy Doku anytime goalscorer @ +310

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Chelsea: N/A - Manchester City:

Chelsea and Manchester City face off at Wembley on Saturday to contest the 2025/26 FA Cup Final.

There’s no denying that Chelsea enter this contest with major issues on and off the field. The Blues are currently led by interim head coach Calum McFarlane, following Liam Rosenior’s dismissal. Despite the change in management, their on-field fortunes have changed little. They have still lost seven of their last nine Premier League games, including a 3-0 home defeat to Saturday’s opponents, City.

Scoring goals has been the Blues' biggest concern lately. They’ve only managed seven goals in their last nine Premier League matches. Chelsea are also missing several players. There are injury concerns surrounding Estevao (hamstring), Alejandro Garnacho (knock), Pedro Neto (knock), and Robert Sanchez (concussion).

Manchester City’s form contrasts significantly with that of their opponents. Pep Guardiola’s men are doing all they can to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal. City have won four of their last five EPL games to remain within two points of the Gunners.

City are the top scorers in the EPL by a considerable margin, having scored 75 goals in 36 games. They’ve averaged even more in the FA Cup this season, scoring 2.40 goals per FA Cup tie. Guardiola also possesses an almost fully fit squad, with only Rodri requiring a late fitness test before Saturday afternoon’s match.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea expected lineup: Jorgensen, James, Colwill, Hato, Chalobah, Santos, Caicedo, Cucurella, Fernandez, Palmer, Pedro

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, O’Reilly, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki, Semenyo, Doku, Haaland