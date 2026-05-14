Canadiens vs Sabres Predictions - NHL Picks & Odds 5/14/2026

The Sabres were once again thankful to Zach Benson as they stopped a run of two losses on Tuesday by beating the Canadiens 3-2, tying up this series. Benson capped a come-from-behind win with his goal in the third period which proved the difference between the two teams.

Both of these teams know who awaits them in the Eastern Finals, after Carolina breezed past Philadelphia in a four-game sweep.

Canadiens vs Sabres Predictions - 7pm EST - 5/14

+1.5 goals after P1 (-118)

Jakub Dobes 25+ saves (-162)

Canadiens ML (+100)

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Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

Spread: Sabres -1.5 (+200)

Sabres -1.5 (+200) Moneyline: Canadiens (+100), Sabres (-120)

Canadiens (+100), Sabres (-120) Total: O/U 6 goals (O +100 / U-120)

Montreal had previously led 2-1 in the game but despite racking up 30 shots to Buffalo’s 22 could not put it away and move within one game of the Conference Finals.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a lot to do with that: the goalie regained his spot after being pulled during round one against Boston and repaid Buffalo’s confidence with 30 saves, his highest single game mark since late March.

Canadiens vs Sabres Picks

Goals a plenty early on

Throughout this series, both Buffalo and Montreal have come roaring out of the gates. Early scoring has been a constant feature of the four games so far and with so much on the line on Thursday I am backing another action-packed first period that yields at least a couple of goals before the buzzer.

So far in the series, none of the first four matchups have seen P1 end with fewer than two goals. The Sabres and Canadiens have combined to net 10 times in the first period to date in this playoff clash, an average of 2.5 goals. That stat is very much in keeping with how both teams played all year: the Sabres ranked fifth in the NHL regular season with 283 first-period goals, with Montreal just behind with a tally of 279 P1 goals (seventh in the NHL).

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction 1: Over 1.5 total goals in P1 (-118)

Dobes to star again - 25+ saves

Young Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes was unfortunate to see Buffalo score three times on him on Tuesday, including Benson’s power play goal midway through period three to hand Buffalo the win. When the Czech national is on his game, it usually spells good news for Montreal: he put up save percentages of .929 and .964 in its two wins this series, but just .750 and .864 in the Canadiens’ losses.

I am backing Dobes to bounce back and frustrate Buffalo. He already has six 25+ save games in this year’s playoffs, including marks of 28 and 29 saves against the Sabres. The goalie averaged 27.6 saves per game across the regular season in 24 games (23 starts) with a save percentage of .901 that would have ranked ninth among NHL goalies if he had accrued enough time on ice to qualify.

Montreal has a long tradition of goaltenders coming up big in the playoffs and Dobes is following in the footsteps of the likes of Patrick Roy and Ken Dryden. Back the sophomore to pull out all the stops and have another night to remember in Buffalo.

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction 2: Jakub Dobes 25+ saves (-162)

Montreal muscle into lead - Canadiens ML

The last four games have shown these two teams are very well matched. But Montreal will have a point to prove after letting a golden opportunity to go 3-1 up pass in front of its own fans on Tuesday, and I am backing the Canadiens to fight through and take Game 5 on the road.

They certainly have had no problem picking up wins away from home ice. Montreal finished the regular season 24-9-8, tying with Dallas for the second-best road record of any team in the NHL. That form has carried straight over to the postseason, where the Canadiens have won four of the six games they have played on the road so far, including a bruising 5-1 defeat inflicted on Buffalo in Game 2. It should be close, but I like Montreal to come up big as the visitor once more and move closer to the Conference Finals.

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction 3: Canadiens Moneyline (+100)

Canadiens vs Sabres Start Time

Start Time: 7pm EST

7pm EST Location: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Address: 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY.

1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY. TV & Streaming: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TNT, Fubo.

With the Hurricanes looking on already safe in the Eastern Conference Finals, Montreal and Buffalo continue their efforts to join them on Thursday night.

The Sabres and Canadiens meet in Game 5 of their series in Buffalo, NY, tied at 2-2 and with everything still to play for. Buffalo leveled last time out with a close win in Montreal, but the Canadiens have been excellent on the road all year and will hope to go within a game of the finals on Thursday.