Canada vs Uzbekistan Predictions: White Wolves avoid defeat

Our betting expert expects World Cup debutants Uzbekistan to edge past World Cup co-hosts Canada in Edmonton in this friendly.

Best predictions for Canada vs Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan to win or tie @ +160

Over 2.5 total goals @ +100

Both teams to score – Yes @ +125

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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White Wolves to extend unbeaten run

Uzbekistan enter the first of their two warm-up games in high spirits. They won both matches at the World Series in March, though they needed penalties to beat Venezuela.

The White Wolves are now undefeated in six straight fixtures. They last tasted defeat against Uruguay in October 2025 in another friendly. Fabio Cannavaro’s appointment has transformed Uzbekistan’s fortunes for the better.

Jesse Marsch has been Canada’s head coach since May 2024, but he has won only 12 of 29 matches. A run of back-to-back draws and three goalless matches in their last six outings highlights the need for improvement. Canada face Ireland four days later.

Uzbekistan carry clear momentum into this fixture. They have enough to avoid defeat on Canadian soil. Expect the visitors to win this encounter, although a draw is not entirely out of question.

Canada vs Uzbekistan Prediction 1: Uzbekistan to win or tie @ +160

Goals on the horizon in Edmonton

Canada have struggled to score recently. Since their Gold Cup elimination in 2025, they have netted two or more goals only three times in nine matches. However, with the World Cup approaching, Canada are expected to pick up pace and find their rhythm.

Led by Jonathan David up front, Marsch’s front line will be eager to showcase their quality in front of their home fans.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have fired three or more goals in two of their last three games. Cannavaro’s young and energetic Turarians should be capable of finding the net more than once.

The two teams met just once before, exactly 10 years ago. Canada beat Uzbekistan 2-1 on that occasion. This encounter is expected to end with a similar scoreline, with over 2.5 total goals on the cards.

Canada vs Uzbekistan Prediction 2: Over 2.5 total goals @ +100

Goals expected at both ends

Canada have excelled defensively over their last few games. The Canucks have kept five clean sheets from their last six matches, but they won only twice along the way. Three of those games ended goalless, which highlights their attacking struggles.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Canada should be able to channel their best scorers to deny Abduvohid Nematov a clean sheet.

Uzbekistan’s attacking quality on the ball is clear from their unbeaten run. Yet, two of their last five games have also finished goalless in normal time. They won on both occasions after penalties against Iran and Venezuela.

Both teams are expected to find the net in what is promised to be a tight but entertaining contest in Edmonton. The value lies in not backing clean sheets.

Canada vs Uzbekistan Prediction 3: Both teams to score – Yes @ +125

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Canada 1-2 Uzbekistan

Canada 1-2 Uzbekistan Goalscorers prediction: Canada: Jonathan David; Uzbekistan: Odil Khamrobekov, Eldor Shomurodov

Canada meet Uzbekistan in the first of two preparatory friendlies ahead of the World Cup. Jesse Marsch’s side have a chance to fine-tune their squad, having won just two of their last seven international friendlies.

During the previous international break, Canada drew successive matches against Iceland and Tunisia. This extended their unbeaten run to six games. However, four of those six ended in draws, three of which were goalless. Goals have been scarce for the Canucks.

As co-hosts, Canada are drawn in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland. This will be Canada’s third World Cup appearance.

Uzbekistan, led by 2006 World Cup-winning Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro, secured their first-ever appearance with a goalless away draw against the UAE last June. They are the first Central Asian nation to qualify for the finals. However, they have been handed one of the tougher groups – paired alongside Portugal, D.R. Congo and Colombia.

Unbeaten in six games and winning five of them, Cannavaro’s side will be eager to make a statement starting with the Edmonton friendly. Expect the White Wolves to edge past Canada in a close contest through their compact and disciplined style of play.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Uzbekistan

Canada expected lineup: Crepeau, Sigur, Priso, Waterman, Laryea, Millar, Saliba, Kone, Flores, Oluwaseyi, David

Uzbekistan expected lineup: Nematov, Nasrullaev, Khusanov, Karimov, Urozov, Ashurmatov, Ganiev, Urunov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Shomurodov