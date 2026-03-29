Athletico-PR vs Botafogo Predictions - Brasileirao March 29th

Check out our Athletico-PR vs Botafogo predictions for the clash in Curitiba this Sunday (03/29) at 6:30 PM ET in the Brasileirao.

Athletico-PR vs Botafogo Predictions

Athletico Moneyline @ -102 with bet365

Viveros to score anytime @ +133 with bet365

Both teams to score (YES) @ -122 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Furacão looks to capitalize on home-field advantage

Athletico-PR comes into this one with the wind in their sails and plays at the Arena da Baixada, where they are typically a force to be reckoned with. The team brings high intensity from the opening whistle, pressing high and looking to dictate the tempo of the match.

Botafogo is currently in a state of flux and is still navigating a coaching change. This kind of upheaval usually takes a toll on performance, especially on the road. With superior organization, confidence, and the home crowd behind them, the outlook is bright for Athletico.

Athletico-PR vs Botafogo Prediction 1: Athletico Moneyline @ -102 with bet365

Viveros looks to keep his scoring streak alive

Athletico is expected to maintain a heavy presence in the attacking third throughout the match. The team generates significant volume, works the flanks well, and isn't afraid to pull the trigger. This setup increases the involvement of players lurking near the box, particularly in home games.

Viveros emerges as a key figure in this context. He moves well off the ball, gets involved in the buildup, and has a knack for showing up in clutch moments. With a high number of chances being created, the trend points toward more shots on goal. In a game where Athletico keeps the pressure on, his chances of finding the back of the net skyrocket.

Athletico-PR vs Botafogo Prediction 2: Viveros to score anytime @ +133 with bet365

Potential for goals on both sides

Athletico is likely to apply pressure for the better part of the game. While this boosts their offensive output, it also leaves the back door open. By playing a high line, the team can leave gaps that are ripe for the picking on quick transitions.

Despite their recent struggles, Botafogo still possesses offensive quality, as evidenced by their recent road win. If they can exploit the open space, they’ll create quality looks. With two teams that like to attack but also cough up chances, the stage is set for both sides to get on the scoresheet.

Athletico-PR vs Botafogo Prediction 3: Both teams to score (YES) @ -122 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Athletico-PR and Botafogo meet at the Arena da Baixada in a rescheduled Brasileirão match. The game takes place during the FIFA international break and features two teams trending in opposite directions. Furacao arrives with plenty of momentum, while Botafogo is struggling for consistency.

Athletico-PR is coming off a 2-0 victory over Coritiba in the derby. That result provided a major confidence boost and propelled the team to 6th place. They have four wins, one draw, and two losses in seven games. At home, the side is typically intense and dominant.

Botafogo beat RB Bragantino 2-1 away from home, but the atmosphere remains volatile. Martín Anselmi was sacked following the match. The team sits in 17th place with one win, one draw, and two losses in four games. This ongoing instability continues to weigh them down.

Predicted Lineups: Athletico-PR vs Botafogo

Athletico-PR: Santos, Arthur Dias, Aguirre and Esquivel, Benavidez, Jadson, Luiz Gustavo and Mendoza, Dudu, Viveros and Julimar.

Botafogo: Raul, Vitinho, Ferraresi (Bastos), Barboza and Alex Telles, Allan and Danilo, Santi Rodriguez, Montoro, Matheus Martins and Junior Santos.