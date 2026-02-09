theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Lakers & La Liga

Elite NBA Western Conference teams meet tonight at 10:00pm when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder, who have the NBA’s best record (40-13), will look to get back on track after back-to-back losses.
Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS
To successfully use theScore Bet promo code and get up to $1000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, pay attention to the steps below:
You are eligible to claim this offer if you are a new user (21+) located in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA
- Click the link provided to go to theScore Bet
- Sign up for an account after you download the app and use the promo code GOALNEWS
- Then, deposit an amount you are comfortable risking and place a qualifying wager
- If your bet loses, you will get 100% of your stake, up to $1000, back in bonuses with the First Bet Reset
- The bonus will be split into five bets with an equal value
- Use the bets before one week is up, or else they’ll expire
Playing your theScore Bet promo code $1000 bonus:
NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers - 2/9 10:00 PM EST
Both the Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers are missing their leading scorers for tonight’s 10:00pm EST matchup in LA (Peacock). The Thunder have lost their previous two games without PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Meanwhile, the Lakers, without Luka Doncic, will look to extend their winning streak to four games. They did acquire Luke Kennard at the trade deadline for scoring help, and he dropped 10 points in his Lakers debut. I’d take Kennard over 8.5 points (-130) tonight.
Without SGA, the Thunder lost by ten on the road to the Spurs and by six at home against the Rockets. I’d take the Lakers, who also have sharpshooter Austin Reaves (O/U 20.5 points) back, to keep this one close. Bet on LA +5.5 (-105).
La Liga - Villarreal vs Espanyol - 2/9 3:00 PM EST
In the only La Liga match of the day Villarreal (-145) host Espanyol (+350) at 3:00pm EST (ESPN+). Espanyol have dropped three straight La Liga matches to bottom-half opposition, and Villarreal have conceded two or more goals in five straight games overall.
However, Villarreal (4th, La Liga) have won six straight against Espanyol (6th). Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno (+135 to score), who scored twice in a draw against Osasuna last weekend, also found the net against Espanyol in a 2-0 victory in November.
Espanyol should struggle against a Villarreal side that has dominated this fixture in recent seasons. Bet on Villarreal to win here.
|New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Please Gamble Responsibly.