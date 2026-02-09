theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Lakers & La Liga

Elite NBA Western Conference teams meet tonight at 10:00pm when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder, who have the NBA’s best record (40-13), will look to get back on track after back-to-back losses.

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers - 2/9 10:00 PM EST

Both the Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers are missing their leading scorers for tonight’s 10:00pm EST matchup in LA (Peacock). The Thunder have lost their previous two games without PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, without Luka Doncic, will look to extend their winning streak to four games. They did acquire Luke Kennard at the trade deadline for scoring help, and he dropped 10 points in his Lakers debut. I’d take Kennard over 8.5 points (-130) tonight.

Without SGA, the Thunder lost by ten on the road to the Spurs and by six at home against the Rockets. I’d take the Lakers, who also have sharpshooter Austin Reaves (O/U 20.5 points) back, to keep this one close. Bet on LA +5.5 (-105).

La Liga - Villarreal vs Espanyol - 2/9 3:00 PM EST

In the only La Liga match of the day Villarreal (-145) host Espanyol (+350) at 3:00pm EST (ESPN+). Espanyol have dropped three straight La Liga matches to bottom-half opposition, and Villarreal have conceded two or more goals in five straight games overall.

However, Villarreal (4th, La Liga) have won six straight against Espanyol (6th). Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno (+135 to score), who scored twice in a draw against Osasuna last weekend, also found the net against Espanyol in a 2-0 victory in November.

Espanyol should struggle against a Villarreal side that has dominated this fixture in recent seasons. Bet on Villarreal to win here.

