bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Cavaliers vs Nuggets, & La Liga

On February 9, sports fans can look forward to two exciting matchups. In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET, a clash of Eastern Conference grit against Western Conference firepower.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

Boost your game‑day thrill with the bet365 bonus code GOALBET—enjoy $150 in Bonus Bets and add extra momentum to today’s biggest matchups.

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/9/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your $150 Bonus Bets on bet365

Visit bet365 using the secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during sign‑up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account, ready to use across a wide range of sports and markets.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Make your first wager at bet365 with the Safety Net—covering up to $1,000. If your initial bet doesn’t win, your stake is returned as bonus bets, giving you another shot to stay in the action. Those bonus bets can be used across a wide range of sports and markets, ensuring every matchup is packed with excitement and opportunity.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets, Feb 9, 9:00 PM ET

The Cavaliers head to Denver off a strong run, with Cleveland winning 8 of its last 9 games and holding a 4-1 record against Denver in recent matchups. Donovan Mitchell (28.9 PPG) and James Harden anchor a potent offense, though Evan Mobley and Max Strus are out, and Dean Wade is questionable.

Denver has been hampered by injuries, with Peyton Watson out long-term and Aaron Gordon sidelined, and Jamal Murray listed as questionable, though Nikola Jokić is probable.

Odds show a close game with the total trending around 235.5, and many models suggest a tight contest. Cleveland’s recent rhythm gives them an edge for moneyline (-115) or spread plays (-105), while the total could go either way depending on defensive intensity.

La Liga—Villarreal vs Espanyol, Feb 9, 3:00 PM ET

Villarreal (13-2-5) host Espanyol (10-4-7) in a La Liga matchup where the Yellow Submarine is expected to control play at home. Villareal sit 4th in La Liga with 42 points and have won the last six meetings between these teams, but recent form has been shaky with four defeats in their last five games.

The Yellow Submarine is at their best when Gerard Moreno is pulling the strings in the middle of the park. Led by forwards such as Roberto Fernández and Pere Milla, Villarreal are dangerously effective on the break and from set pieces despite their own downturn in results. A draw +310 could also offer value if Espanyol, big underdogs at +350, stays disciplined.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.