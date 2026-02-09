Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Thunder vs Lakers, & La Liga

Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on February 9, with two exciting matchups across basketball and soccer. In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET, promising a high-energy clash between rising talent and veteran stars.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers, Feb 9, 10:00 PM ET

The Thunder (40-13) enter with one of the best records in the league and are often favored on the road against the Lakers (32-19).

Oklahoma City’s offense ranks elite, averaging top scoring figures, but they’ve lost some recent rhythm and several key players—including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—are sidelined with injuries. Los Angeles will be without Luka Dončić again due to a hamstring issue, and Deandre Ayton is day-to-day with a knee concern, which weakens their already undermanned lineup.

Fanatics currently show the Thunder as favorites (−6.5) with a total around 219.5 points, and many models lean toward OKC winning, while the over could be a solid play given both teams’ scoring trends.

La Liga—Villarreal vs Espanyol, Feb 9, 3:00 PM ET

Villarreal (13-2-5) host Espanyol (10-4-7) in a La Liga matchup where the Yellow Submarine is expected to control play at home. Villarreal’s strength lies in their attacking depth and ball dominance at Estadio de la Cerámica, but defensive lapses have made them vulnerable, especially against teams willing to counter.

Espanyol come in as underdogs yet have shown they can be competitive away from home, often relying on quick transitions and set pieces to create chances. From a betting perspective, Villarreal to win is the popular angle (-140), though the price may be short. Markets like Both Teams to Score or Over 2.5 Goals (-135) stand out given Villarreal’s scoring ability and shaky back line. A draw +310 could also offer value if Espanyol stays disciplined.

