BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Thunder vs Lakers & La Liga

Current NBA MVP favorite Luka Doncic and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both out tonight as the former’s Los Angeles Lakers take the latter’s Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00pm EST. The Thunder have lost two consecutive games without SGA.

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers - 2/9 10:00 PM EST

Looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) head to Crypto.com Arena for a 10:00pm EST game against the Los Angeles Lakers (Peacock).

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out, the Thunder will get key G/F Jalen Williams (O/U 18.5 points) back. Williams has averaged 16.8 points per game this season, but hasn’t appeared since January 17th.

Look for Lakers G Austin Reaves (O/U 20.5 points) to pick up the scoring slack with Luka Doncic out. In seven games without Doncic this season, Reaves has averaged 33.3 points per game.

Without SGA, the Thunder have lost two straight games by an average margin of eight points. Go with the Lakers +5.5 (-105) at home.

La Liga - Villarreal vs Espanyol - 2/9 3:00 PM EST

Neither Villarreal (-145) nor Espanyol (+375) have been in good form ahead of a 3:00pm EST meeting at Estadio de la Ceramica (ESPN+).

Villarreal (13-3-5, 4th La Liga) are winless in their previous five matches in all competitions, but they’ve played a brutal schedule during that time. Meanwhile, Espanyol (10-4-8, 6th) have lost three straight games to bottom-half opponents.

Marcelino’s Villarreal picked up a 2-0 win over Espanyol in the reverse fixture, their sixth straight against Espanyol, as Gerard Moreno (+150 to score) was one of the names on the scoresheet. Moreno also scored twice in a recent 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

This is a must-win for the hosts, and Villarreal should grab three points.

