theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $100 in Bonuses for Inter Milan vs Arsenal, NBA & NHL

Inter Milan and Arsenal clash in a 3:00pm EST UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro between teams with high aspirations. Arsenal remain the only team in the UCL with a perfect record, but they did lose 1-0 at Inter Milan in last season’s League Phase.

Deposit and bet $10+ on the match after using theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for $100 in bonuses if your bet wins. Alternatively, bet on a 7:00pm EST Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game or a 10:00pm Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA matchup.

Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS

Follow the guide below to claim theScore Bet promo code and get up to $100 in bonus bets:

Promotional offer open to new theScore Bet users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV

Go to theScore Bet’s website using the link. Then, download the mobile app Start making an account. Enter your info and the promo code GOALNEWS Then, deposit $10+ and stake $10+ on a qualifying market If your first bet settles as a win, you’ll get five $20 bonus bets ($100 total) You’ll have one week to use the bonus bets before they expire The bonus has zero redeemable cash value

Playing your theScore Bet promo code

UEFA Champions League - Inter Milan vs Arsenal - 1/20 3:00 PM EST

Today, two Champions League contenders meet in the League Phase, as Inter Milan (+180) host Arsenal (+145) at the San Siro (Paramount+). Arsenal are the only 6-0 team in the competition, but Mikel Arteta may decide to rotate his squad today.

Still, set-piece threat Gabriel Magalhaes (+600 to score) should start at center back, given injuries to Arsenal’s other left-sided center back options. That provides the Gunners with a fighting chance to keep their sixth clean sheet in seven Champions League matches.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have kept clean sheets in three of their previous four games overall and picked up a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the San Siro last season. You can get a “No” on both teams to score at -110 odds.

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - 1/20 10:00 PM EST

In NBA on NBC action, the Los Angeles Lakers (25-16, -2.5) head on the road for a 10:00pm EST game against the Denver Nuggets (29-14).

The Nuggets are dealing with injuries to Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas, Christian Braun, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Tim Hardaway Jr., but the latter three are probable to play. Without Jokic, the Nuggets are 7-4 SU and ATS and 3-1 SU against teams with winning records.

Murray (O/U 26.5 points) has been playing at an all-NBA level, with three 30-point games in his previous four appearances. The Lakers have been free-falling recently, with only two wins in their preceding seven games.

Getting Murray, Gordon, and Hardaway Jr. back should boost the Nuggets’ offense. Take the Nuggets +2.5 (-110).

NHL - Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens - 1/20 7:00 PM EST

A pair of the best teams in the NHL face off at the Bell Centre at 7:00pm EST (ESPN+) as the Minnesota Wild (+125) meet the Montreal Canadiens (-145). The Wild are dealing with injuries to their leading scorer, Matt Boldy, and starting center, Joel Eriksson Ek.

Still, they’ve won their last two games, and each of their previous five games has finished with seven or more goals. LW Marcus Foligno (+450 anytime scorer) netted a hat trick in yesterday’s 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs and has scored five goals in the preceding three games.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have allowed five goals in back-to-back games and are on a nine-game losing streak against the Wild. Expect a shootout in Montreal tonight, and bet on over 6.5 goals at even odds.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on theScore Bet Promo Code