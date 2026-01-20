Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Spurs vs Rockets, NHL & UCL

The San Antonio Spurs battle the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET in a Texas rivalry game. At 7:00 PM ET, the Ottawa Senators face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a divisional NHL clash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, Fanatics Sportsbook gives you up to $2,000 in FanCash to supercharge your wagers on these heated matchups.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Download the App – Get the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app via the secure link or QR code. Register with Promo Code – Sign up and enter GOALBONUS to unlock the exclusive offer. Place Your First Bet – Add the promo to your betslip and wager $1+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer, on the same day you register. Qualify Daily – Keep stacking rewards by placing one eligible bet per day for up to 10 days. Earn FanCash – Collect up to $2,000 in FanCash, equal to the stake of each qualifying bet that doesn’t win. Redeem Your Bonus – Convert FanCash into bonus bets to keep playing (note: FanCash cannot be withdrawn as cash).

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

UCL—Bodø/Glimt vs Manchester City, Jan 20, 1:45 PM ET

Manchester City travel to Norway as the clear favorites in this Champions League tie, with the moneyline Man City -250, the draw +450, and Bodø/Glimt about +500 on Fanatics reflecting City’s superior quality and need for the three points.

Given Bodø/Glimt’s defensive vulnerabilities and City’s firepower, Over 2.5 goals around -110 and Both Teams to Score (Yes) around +150 are appealing game props as both sides tend to find the net in European play.

On the player-prop front, Erling Haaland anytime goal is a core play given his central role in City’s attack and desire to break his recent drought, while Phil Foden assists or shots on target offer solid secondary angles as City look to dominate possession.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets, Jan 20, 8:00 PM ET

The Houston Rockets are slight home favorites in this Texas rivalry, and the game total sits around 221.5 points, suggesting a moderately high-scoring contest between two efficient offenses. The teams meet again this season after the Spurs took the last matchup.

Offensively, Houston (-150) leans on Kevin Durant’s scoring and playmaking, making Durant Over points or Over assists props key bets given his ability to produce volume in tight games, while Amen Thompson over rebounds or steals offers value as he fills up the box score across categories.

For San Antonio (+130), Victor Wembanyama Over rebounds and blocks is a strong angle, as he’s a dominant presence on both ends and typically moves into elite statistical territory, and De’Aaron Fox Over points + assists ties directly to his role as the Spurs’ primary creator.

NHL—Ottawa Senators vs Columbus Blue Jackets, Jan 20, 7:00 PM ET

This divisional matchup at Nationwide Arena looks like a high-event game, with the moneyline essentially even and the total at 6.5 goals.

From a player-prop perspective, Zach Werenski over 0.5 points is a strong angle, as he’s on a multi-game point streak and a central producer for Columbus (-109 ML), while Kirill Marchenko anytime goal and Adam Fantilli anytime goal give long-shot upside on the Jackets’ scoring lines.

For Ottawa (-110 ML), Brady Tkachuk anytime goal and Tim Stützle anytime goal are the top offensive props thanks to their roles as primary threats and Ottawa’s ability to light it up offensively at times.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs