BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Lakers vs Nuggets, NHL & Champions League

Last season's UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan (+180) will look to hand leaders Arsenal (+145) their first UCL defeat of the season when the European giants meet at 3:00pm EST at the San Siro.

Tonight, the Minnesota Wild take on the Montreal Canadiens in a 7:00pm NHL game. In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets tip off at 10:00pm EST.

UEFA Champions League - Inter Milan vs Arsenal - 1/20 3:00 PM EST

Ahead of their 3:00pm EST Champions League meeting at Milan’s San Siro (Paramount+), Inter Milan (+180) and Arsenal (+150) are the two teams that have conceded the fewest goals through six Champions League matches.

The visiting Gunners have kept five clean sheets in six UCL matches, including all three of their previous away trips. Meanwhile, Inter, who have dropped their last two Champions League games, have kept three clean sheets in the competition.

Inter defeated Arsenal 1-0 last season, and this could be another low-scoring match. As long as Gabriel Magalhaes (+700 to score) is in Arsenal’s XI, they’ve got a great shot to shut out Inter. With left-sided defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie injured, Gabriel should start.

Bet against both teams to score, at -115 odds.

NBA - Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - 1/20 10:00 PM EST

Two NBA Western Conference teams in playoff position match up at 10:00pm EST as the Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5) take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena (NBC, Peacock). Without Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have put together a respectable 7-4 SU and ATS record.

PG Jamal Murray (O/U 26.5 points) has stepped up in Jokic’s absence, with 33+ points in three of his previous four games. With Aaron Gordon (O/U 18.5 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (O/U 14.5 points) also expected back in the lineup, the Nuggets can trouble the Lakers.

LA has allowed 119 points per game in ten road games against teams with a .500 or better record this season and is 2-5 in its last seven games. Take the Nuggets +2.5 (-110).

NHL - Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens - 1/20 7:00 PM EST

With Monday’s 6-3 victory over Toronto, the Minnesota Wild (+120) improved to 14-6-3 in 2025-26 against last season’s playoff teams. The Wild are also on a nine-game winning streak against the Montreal Canadiens (-145) ahead of tonight’s meeting at Bell Centre (ESPN+).

However, three of the Wild’s top-five scorers this season are on injured reserve. Marcus Foligno (+??? Anytime scorer) stepped up with a hat trick on Monday and has scored five times in the previous three games. Kirill Kaprizov (O/U ??? points) also has five assists in the last two.

Even with some key players out, the Wild have scored 11 goals combined in their two most recent games while allowing at least three goals in the preceding five. Go with over 6.5 goals (-125)

