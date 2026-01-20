bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Suns vs 76ers, UCL & NHL

The spotlight shifts shines on the Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers tipping off at 7:00 PM ET. At the same time, the NHL brings excitement as the Minnesota Wild face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET.

UCL—Real Madrid vs AS Monaco, Jan 20, 3:00 PM ET

Real Madrid (-334) enters this Champions League showdown against AS Monaco (+700) as strong home favorites at the Santiago Bernabéu. bet365 has priced the draw around +500, highlighting the gap in squad quality and European pedigree.

Madrid’s attacking depth and urgency to lock up progression make them the clear side, but Monaco’s pace on the counter and willingness to play open football add an interesting betting wrinkle, especially with Madrid not always airtight defensively.

That dynamic pushes bettors toward the goals markets, where Over 2.5 goals (-145) looks attractive, and Both Teams to Score (-120) offers value if Monaco can capitalize on transition chances.

NBA—Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers, Jan 20, 7:00 PM ET

This looks like a tightly contested battle at the Wells Fargo Center, with bet365 showing a close moneyline (-110 on both sides). The total sits near 224.5 points, pointing to an evenly matched game.

Phoenix has been sharper recently, winning 3 of 5, and their potent perimeter shooting can push the pace, but Philadelphia’s home defense and Tyrese Maxey’s high-scoring pace make this far from a straightforward road win.

The 76ers are coming off a lopsided win against the Indiana Pacers and should have some momentum coming into this game. However, they are on the 2nd night of a back-to-back and will probably have tired legs due to lack of rest. Lean Suns moneyline as this feels like a schedule loss for Philly.

NHL—Minnesota Wild vs Montreal Canadiens, Jan 20, 7:00 PM ET

This matchup shapes up as a competitive NHL betting spot, with Montreal typically priced as modest home favorites around -140 on the moneyline and Minnesota checking in near +120, while the total sits at 6.5 goals.

From a player-props angle, Minnesota’s offense continues to funnel through Kirill Kaprizov, whose anytime goal usually sits in the +115 range and over 3.5 shots on goal (-130) remains attractive given his high-usage role, while Matt Boldy over 0.5 points (-135) fits if the Wild keep this tight.

On the Canadiens’ side, Cole Caufield anytime goal (+130) draws attention thanks to his volume shooting at home, and Nick Suzuki over 0.5 assists (-125) is appealing against a Wild defense that can allow chances off the rush. Overall, this is a matchup where blending sides or totals with high-involvement player props offers the best betting values.

