Ravens vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 4 - Sep 28

In a crucial game for both teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are both looking to avoid 1-3 starts. Lamar Jackson has just one win in six games against the Chiefs, but could he and the Ravens (-2.5) turn the corner today?

Ravens vs Chiefs Predictions - 4:25pm EDT - 9/28

Patrick Mahomes Over 300 Passing Yards @ +340 with BetMGM

Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Ravens -2.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Ravens vs Chiefs Odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-115)

Ravens -3.5 (-115) Moneyline: Ravens (-150), Chiefs (+125)

Ravens (-150), Chiefs (+125) Total: O/U 48.5 (-110)

Ravens vs Chiefs Picks

More Success for Mahomes - Patrick Mahomes Over 300 Passing Yards (+340)

Three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been himself this season. He’s thrown for just 223 yards per game, with three touchdowns and an interception. His 59 percent completion percentage ranks 28th in the NFL.

He has been missing his top two receivers for the last few weeks, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. While Rice is still suspended, Worthy is set to come back from a dislocated shoulder and play today.

Mahomes is also facing a Ravens defense that has allowed 266 passing yards per game, the second-highest figure in the league. Josh Allen, another former MVP QB, torched the Ravens for 394 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

Facing a shaky defense and with one of his top targets back, Mahomes could end up getting back on track. I’m taking a punt on Mahomes to throw for 300+ yards, at +340 odds.

Ravens vs Chiefs Pick 1: Patrick Mahomes Over 300 Passing Yards @ +340 with BetMGM

Arrowhead Airstrikes - Over 48.5 Points (-110)

Despite being 1-2, the Baltimore Ravens have the best scoring offense in the league through three games. They’ve reached at least 30 points in all three games and are averaging 37 points per game.

Lamar Jackson is averaging three touchdown passes per game, and Baltimore has one of the league’s premier running backs, Derrick Henry. While the Chiefs are averaging a measly 20 points per game, facing a leaky Ravens defense could change that.

All three of the Ravens' opponents this season have scored more than their season average against them. Also, four of the five regular season matchups between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have finished with 50 points or more.

Take over 48.5 points (-110) here. The over has hit in all three of Baltimore’s games this season.

Ravens vs Chiefs Pick 2: Over 48.5 Points @ -110 with BetMGM

Lamar to End Losing Run Against Chiefs - Ravens -2.5 (-115)

One could argue the Ravens are two Derrick Henry fumbles away from being 3-0. Baltimore has also played two of the top five offenses in terms of yards per play this season. While the Chiefs could find some success today, they aren’t the offensive team that the Bills or Lions are.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs rank just 19th in the NFL, with 5.2 yards per play. Meanwhile, Baltimore ranks second, with 6.3. Lamar Jackson has just a 1-5 record against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for his career, but this time feels different.

The Chiefs were home underdogs for the first time in three years when they took on the Eagles in Week 2. They lost 20-17 and failed to cover the spread. The Ravens are more than capable of winning at Arrowhead, and they should do just that today.

Go with the Ravens -2.5.

Ravens vs Chiefs Pick 3: Ravens -2.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Ravens vs Chiefs Start Time

The Ravens have blown leads in both of their losses this season, but will smell blood at Arrowhead against a Chiefs team much weaker than in seasons past. The disjointed Chiefs are yet to score more than 22 points in a game this season.

Ravens vs Chiefs Game Details