Port Vale vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Three tips as Vale eye an upset

The Gunners are heavy favourites as they go up against League One’s Vale, and they should dominate even with a raft of changes.

Best bets for Port Vale vs Arsenal

Over 3.5 goals at odds @ -111 with bet365

Both teams to score @ +140 with bet365

Eberechi Eze to score @ - 120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals to flow

With Arsenal taking on a team two divisions below them, goals are to be expected. Even with lots of changes, potentially even the whole XI from the City draw, the Gunners have some real quality at their disposal. Several players will be eager to impress and secure more first-team minutes, so Port Vale will have a difficult task.

The Valiants have been involved in some action-packed games recently, however, and will back themselves to cause some problems. There have been 15 goals scored in their last four matches, including four against them, so the Gunners know opportunities will arise.

Arteta’s side are favourites for a reason, but after a busy few weeks, this could be a tricky fixture, so they’ll need to be wary.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

Port Vale’s strong scoring run

Moore’s side have scored in eight of their 12 matches so far this season, including 10 goals in their last four games. Devante Cole has made an instant impact, scoring in all three of his matches so far and grabbing an assist, too. As the son of Manchester United legend, Andy, he’d love to add to his tally in this one.

Both teams have scored in three of Vale’s last four, and while it hasn’t happened with the Gunners much this season, this game is different. With a lot of personnel changes, and some young players starting, the hosts will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet. Birmingham had gone 27 home games unbeaten before Moore’s men knocked them out of this competition - and they’ll be eyeing another upset in this round.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score @ +140 with bet365

A perfect Eze opportunity

Eberechi Eze has had a solid enough start to life at the Emirates, registering two assists in his last two Premier League games. His injury-time setup to equalise against the Cityzens was particularly impressive and should give him plenty of confidence. One thing he is waiting for, however, is his first goal.

The 27-year-old was a second-half substitute at the weekend, so he could well be one of those who joins the starting XI here. With his talent, he will prove to be a huge threat to Port Vale if he does get the nod. It feels like it could be the perfect opportunity for him to get off the mark in Arsenal colours.

Viktor Gyokeres is seen as the bookies’ favourite, but could well be rested, while Bukayo Saka could be an option as he continues his comeback. However, we're going for Eze as an anytime goalscorer here, and he’s got every chance to deliver.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Bet 3: Eberechi Eze to score @ - 120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Port Vale have had a mixed start to the 2025/26 season so far, but they have found a bit of form of late. Darren Moore’s side have won three of their last four games across all competitions, and have already beaten an opponent from a higher division. That win over Birmingham City in the last round of the Carabao Cup has likely boosted their confidence.

Arsenal go into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, but plenty of changes are expected. Mikel Arteta has a big squad at his disposal, and it’s unlikely that many of those that started the City draw and 2-0 win over Athletic Club will be in this XI.

Probable lineups for Port Vale vs Arsenal

Port Vale expected lineup: Gauci, Debrah, Hall, Humphreys, John, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Gordon, Cole, Paton

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Nwaneri, Dowman, Martinelli, Trossard