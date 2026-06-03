Serie A’s finest ready to shine at the World Cup

Four-time champions Italy are watching from home, but Serie A’s finest will be in the USA. From Argentina to Turkey, they carry the league’s hopes.

World Cup top scorers Odds Lautaro Martinez +2500 Donyell Malen +5000 Marcus Thuram +5000

World Cup top assists Odds Kevin De Bruyne +2000 Christian Pulisic +10000 Kenan Yildiz +12.500

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A World Cup without Italy, but not without Serie A stars

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Italy’s absence from a third consecutive World Cup is a scar on the nation. Yet, Serie A’s capacity to attract and retain world-class talent has not dimmed. Whether Italian clubs have struggled in Europe is up for debate, but the stats and quality of players show a league still competing at the highest levels.

From Lautaro Martinez’s finishing to Kenan Yildiz’s creativity, many of the league’s performers are ready to shine on the world stage. The best of Serie A are not watching from home, but rather heading to North America.

Each‑way betting is straightforward: your stake is split in two parts. If your chosen player wins the market outright, the win part pays at full odds. If they finish between the second and fourth position, the place part pays at 1/4 of the odds.

That safety net is where smart punters find value.

Argentina’s reliable finisher

Lautaro Martinez ended the 2025/26 Serie A season as the league’s top scorer, netting 17 goals in just 30 league appearances. Aside from his shots-on-target conversion rate of 43.6%, he also added six assists, proving his all‑round value.

At international level, Martinez failed to score at the 2022 World Cup and briefly lost his starting spot. However, he was Argentina’s hero at the 2024 Copa America, scoring a tournament‑high five goals, including the winner in the final. Martinez, who has 34 goals for the Albiceleste, two more than Maradona, is the established striker for the defending world champions.

Argentina are paired with Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J. They are placed on a knockout path that avoids France, Spain and England. It is the first time in World Cup history that the top four seeded nations will avoid each other until the semi-finals. More games mean more chances.

Martinez made his debut for Argentina under Jorge Sampaoli in 2018, but has since been capped in 72 matches by manager Lionel Scaloni. Even if Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland win the Golden Boot outright, Martinez is a near‑certainty to finish inside the top four. His each‑way odds offer potential dividends and exceptional security.

Netherlands’ explosive wildcard

Donyell Malen has made an impact in his debut Roma season. His streak in his debut Giallorossi season is impossible to ignore. In 1,478 Serie A minutes, almost a third fewer than Martínez, the Dutchman registered 14 goals. That is a goal every 107 league minutes in a team that secured Champions League football for the first time in eight seasons.

The Netherlands are in Group F with Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. They are expected to advance, but not without problems. The knockout path is brutal. Win the group, and they could face Brazil or Morocco in the Round of 32. Finish second, and England could be waiting.

He sits behind established names like Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo in the pecking order. Yet, history shows you don't need a mountain of minutes to win the Golden Boot. In 10 of the last 12 World Cups, and two of the last three, players have won the accolade by scoring six goals.

Malen’s odds are high because it is unclear how far the national team can go. A strong group stage alone could easily place him among the top four. This is a classic underdog value bet.

France’s shadow striker

Marcus Thuram was the perfect partner for Lautaro at Inter. He finished the 2025/26 Serie A season with 13 goals and six assists from 29 appearances. Across all competitions, he registered 18 goals and nine assists.

In April, with the title on the line, Thuram scored six goals in five straight games against Roma, Como, Cagliari, Torino and Parma. This was a feat only Christian Vieri had previously managed for Inter in the three-points-for-a-win era.

France are the tournament favourites. They are pitched alongside Senegal, Norway and Iraq in a navigable but tricky group. Yet, the knockout path is steep; a projected Round of 16 clash with Germany awaits.

A deep French run means many games. Thuram is the clear second‑choice striker behind Kylian Mbappe. He guarantees goalscoring chances and plays in a squad stacked with creators.

The market has not priced his odds in France’s collective strength. Thuram could easily finish in the top four if the Bleus reach the semi‑finals or final.

Belgium’s legendary playmaker

Kevin De Bruyne’s first Napoli season was ruined by a thigh injury, which cost him four months. However, despite the knocks, his creative genius remains timeless and undeniable. He contributed five goals and two assists in 18 league appearances.

Belgium have been handed Group G with Egypt, Iran and New Zealand. On paper, Belgium should dominate. De Bruyne, as captain and creative hub, could pick up multiple assists against weaker defences.

A favourable group almost guarantees a deep run, providing more games to rack up assists. De Bruyne is the favourite among this group of Serie A playmakers.

The each‑way bet is a safety net. Even if players like Jamal Musiala or Lionel Messi lead the assists charts, he is almost certain to finish in the top four. That outcome only depends on Belgium avoiding an early exit.

Captain America on call

Christian Pulisic did not hit the heights of 2024/25 for AC Milan. He finished the 2025/26 season with eight goals and four assists in Serie A. Yet, he went without a single goal for the Rossoneri in the whole of 2026.

He often played in a deeper role under Massimiliano Allegri. Under Mauricio Pochettino, he is expected to thrive as a roaming playmaker from the right flank, maximising his creative output. For the US national team, he remains the undisputed focal point in attack.

The United States are in Group D with Australia, Paraguay and Turkey — a competitive group, but one they are expected to advance from. Pulisic showed his quality with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over a high-quality Senegal side in a recent friendly.

His odds reflect a true long‑shot. If the hosts surprise and make a deep run in the tournament, with Pulisic as the driving force, the payout would be massive. Their most likely elimination stage is the Round of 16, although a quarter-final run would exceed expectations. That means at least two, possibly three matches for Pulisic to accumulate assists.

The American captain can provide dividends like few other players in the tournament. This is a bet on a home‑continent advantage.

Turkey’s rising star

Kenan Yildiz has been one of Juventus’ best players in 2025/26 despite setbacks late in the season. The 21‑year‑old finished with 11 goals and 10 assists from 47 competitive appearances. His expected assists (xA) value of 9.6, only second behind Inter’s Federico Dimarco, highlights his creative potential.

Turkey are in Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Paraguay. They are seen as a potential surprise package. Alongside Arda Guler, Yildiz will be their main creative threat.

This is the high‑risk, high‑reward pick of the list. The each‑way stipulation means that even a brilliant group stage could place him among the assist leaders.

If Turkey advance one round, the odds become of extraordinary value. Among the host of teams they could face in the Round of 32, Belgium or the Netherlands could be their toughest opponents. However, their individual quality is evident enough to make it deep into the tournament.