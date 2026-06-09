How to bet on Real Madrid’s summer rebuild

According to Perez, Los Blancos will make a club-record offer for an elite player soon, and there could be several arrivals during the coming months.

To be a Real Madrid player after the summer window Odds Rodri +163 Enzo Fernandez +175 Sandro Tonali +3300

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Which areas will Real Madrid need to bolster?

Following the presidential vote, Jose Mourinho is set to be confirmed as Real Madrid's new coach. That will affect the kinds of players targeted this summer.

Deals are already in place to bring Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate to the Santiago Bernabeu. They will replace Dani Carvajal and David Alaba in defence.

Unless there are sales, further defensive transfer activity seems unlikely. Real Madrid are also well covered in goal by Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.

Los Blancos are also in good shape in terms of strikers and left-sided wingers. Endrick will return this summer to compete with Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia in attack. Vinicius Junior should continue to operate off the left, unless Mourinho opts for a front two.

Such an approach would negate the need for an elite-level right wing signing. Michael Olise would have been the dream addition in that role. However, Perez confirmed the Frenchman was not the subject of his proposed club-record bid.

The area most in need of improvement is the midfield. Real Madrid have failed to replace Toni Kroos, following the German playmaker’s retirement in 2024. Luka Modric’s exit last summer added further to a shortage of creative options.

Arda Guler is the closest thing Real Madrid have to a ball-playing midfielder. However, he is more naturally suited to operating in an advanced role. In any case, Mourinho is likely to favour more combative options in the centre of the pitch.

The new boss could potentially use Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde as wide midfielders. With Dani Ceballos expected to depart, and doubts over Aurelien Tchouameni’s future, at least two central additions are expected.

Mourinho is not a coach known for nurturing young talent. He’ll therefore likely want proven quality to arrive.

The players worth backing for a Bernabeu move

Real Madrid’s main focus list may be Rodri. With Pep Guardiola departing Man City, this would be a natural moment for the Spain international to return to his homeland. The former Atletico Madrid player has already signalled that he would at least consider a move to the Bernabéu.

On the surface, he’d be a natural fit in a Real Madrid team managed by Mourinho. The City man has both the physical attributes and ball-playing qualities needed to thrive. He could be the signing that brings balance to a team that has badly lacked it over the past two years.

The 2025/26 campaign wasn’t his best following a serious injury. However, he still averaged 1.4 tackles and 1.4 key passes per game in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old could bring balance to a team that has badly lacked it over the past two years.

Backing Rodri to join the Spanish giants this summer seems to offer value with an implied probability of 38.1%.

Enzo Fernandez is another player who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent days. He’s a more versatile option than Rodri, given his ability to operate in a more advanced role. There could be space for both, particularly if Mourinho is plotting a 4-4-2 system, potentially in a diamond shape.

The Chelsea man impressed with 10 goals and four assists in 36 Premier League appearances this term. He also averaged 1.9 key passes per game and may push for a move should Los Blancos’ interest become concrete. That suggests the 25-year-old is worth backing for a summer switch to the Bernabeu.

Sandro Tonali is another Premier League midfielder who may be on Real Madrid’s radar. The Italian has not been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu, but that is reflected in the long odds.

His ability to work hard and provide precise passes from deep would make him a good fit for a Mourinho side. Tonali averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game in the Champions League last term.

Newcastle will be under pressure to raise funds as they seek to rebuild their squad. With an implied probability of 2.9%, Tonali could be a good outside bet for a move to the Spanish capital.