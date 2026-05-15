Bundesliga Relegation Odds: Three-horse race for survival

Die Wölfe hold the edge, but only due to their superior goal difference. They face Kiezkicker on Saturday. FCH, meanwhile, are in better form.

Bundesliga relegation odds Odds Heidenheim -1200 St. Pauli -700 Wolfsburg -300

Odds courtesy of US Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Heidenheim

A four-month, 15-game winless run left Heidenheim staring relegation straight in the face. The club kept faith in Frank Schmidt, and that has ultimately paid off. FCH have lost just one of their last seven and picked up 10 points from a possible 15.

Their last game of the campaign sees them host mid-table Mainz, who have nothing left to play for. Last season saw them narrowly avoid the bottom two, and there’s a real chance they could do the same again. Confidence will be high as they head into their final league clash of 2025/26.

A win over relegation rivals, St. Pauli, massively boosted their chances, as did a hard-fought draw away at Bayern Munich. Beating Köln on Sunday gave them a real shot at redemption in the play-offs. Only four teams in the division have picked up more points over the last six games, which underlines their late-season form.

It’s been a long and difficult season for the men from Baden-Württemberg. However, they’re putting up a fight as it draws to a close. If they do manage to finish 16th, you’d back them against whoever finishes third in 2. Bundesliga. After scoring five goals in his last five games, Budu Zivzivadze will be eager to add to his tally in game 34.

We’re backing them to get a result on the final day, although it may not be enough to climb out of the bottom two.

St. Pauli

St. Pauli have been in trouble for some time now. They are winless in nine heading into this weekend’s finale. Alexander Blessin’s side have lost three in a row and currently have the worst form in the division. However, they do have home advantage as they go up against relegation rivals Wolfsburg at Millerntor-Stadion.

Kiezkicker have desperately struggled for goals in 2025/26, scoring just 28 in 33 games. Defensively, they’ve been better than many in the Bundesliga, but they have been blunt in attack. They’ll be eager to come out on the front foot with survival on the line on Saturday.

Freibeuter der Liga lost 2-1 back in January when they last faced Die Wölfe. They need to improve here. They narrowly avoided the bottom three last season but are unlikely to be as fortunate this time around. The question is whether they can reach the play-offs or not.

St. Pauli are aware that victory would give them an excellent chance. They can’t affect the result in Heidenheim, but they’ll be eager to do their part. Three points could be enough to climb over both teams above them.

With their final game on home soil, the Hamburgers have a big opportunity, but we’re not fully convinced they will take it.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg’s mission is fairly straightforward as they head into their last league fixture. A win would almost certainly secure them a shot at survival in the play-offs. Die Wölfe have better goal difference than their fellow strugglers, so they'll fancy their chances.

In terms of form, however, things have not been ideal in recent weeks. They’re winless in three and lost to Bayern over the weekend. One win in 16 is obviously a concern. However, having beaten St. Pauli last time they met, they’ll still take confidence into this encounter.

It’s actually been over two decades since Die Weißgrünen lost to the men from Hamburg. There have been plenty of draws over the years, but a repeat of that result could relegate both of them. We expect a feisty affair on the Heiligengeistfeld, with plenty of cards.

Dieter Hecking’s men are the bookies’ favourites to avoid the automatic drop heading into the final day. They have more experience in the top flight, and, on paper, a better squad. Their fans hope they will turn up for the big occasion on Saturday afternoon.

We’re backing Wolfsburg to get the win they need this weekend. Unless Heidenheim beat Mainz by a heavy margin, that should be enough.