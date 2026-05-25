The ideal 3-leg Bet Builder for this week’s Conference League Final

There’s big value in backing the game to be tied at halftime. The final also sees two tight defences go head to head.

Europa Conference League Bet Builder Odds Draw (1st half) +110 Under 2.5 goals -145 Both teams to score (Yes) -110 Total bet builder odds: +600

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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A fascinating final involving two defences with watertight records

The Conference League final will see an English Premier League side against a Spanish La Liga outfit. These are arguably the strongest domestic leagues in European football. Palace were the bookmakers’ favourites to win the competition since last summer, whereas Rayo Vallecano were only the fifth favourites, behind the likes of Fiorentina, Strasbourg, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

It’s worth noting that the favourites have won three out of the last four Conference League finals (Roma, West Ham, Chelsea). Moreover, Olympiacos are the only underdog, so far, to lift the trophy in 2023.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano also have some of the strongest defensive records in the competition this season.

In fact, Crystal Palace have conceded just 12 goals in their 16 European fixtures this season. Their Spanish opponents have let in the same number in 14 matches. Rayo Vallecano have conceded just 0.90 goals per away game in the Conference League this season.

On average, just 25% of continental games involving either Palace or Rayo featured three or more goals.

That’s why there’s value in backing under 2.5 goals in Wednesday’s final. The betting markets suggest there’s only a 57.14% chance of this outcome. However, 75% of their games in the 2025/26 campaign have ended this way.

Interestingly, both teams have scored in 70% of Palace’s Conference League games. In fact, Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have failed to keep a clean sheet against any opponents away from Selhurst Park. Both teams have scored in 60% of Rayo Vallecano’s away games in their European campaign. Yet we can back this outcome at a probability of just 52.63%.

It might seem unusual to combine a back of under 2.5 goals and both teams to score (Yes), but the data suggests a 1-1 final scoreline. Both sides are more than capable of finding the net. However, their defensive records suggest a goalfest may be unlikely.

A tense 1-1 draw, followed by extra time - and maybe even penalties - seems like a genuinely plausible scenario.

Season data suggests a tied game at the halfway stage

The Conference League Final is a chance for both teams to win their first piece of major European silverware. Naturally, neither side will want to make mistakes early in this contest.

We believe the odds on the game being level at the halftime interval offer strong value right now. We can back a drawn first half at a probability of only 45.45%. Yet both teams have drawn 50% of their Conference League games in the first half.

It’s also important to factor in the magnitude of this fixture and the defensive record of both sides. There’s even more than a 50% chance for this game to feature a draw at halftime.

In fact, Crystal Palace have only been leading in 10% of their Conference League matches at the halftime interval.

In addition, just 23% of goals in Palace’s Conference League matches came inside the opening 30 minutes. It’s a similar story for Rayo Vallecano, as 25% of their goals came within the first 30 minutes of their fixtures.