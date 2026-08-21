Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NC State vs Virginia NCAAF & Prediction Markets

At 3:30pm ET, ACC rivals North Carolina State (36¢) and Virginia (65¢) clash in Charlottesville to open up the 2026 NCAA Football season. To get a $20 trading bonus for the game, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and fund your account with a first-time deposit of $10 or more.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/29/2026

These teams also met early in the 2025 season, and NC State came away with a 35-31 victory. Virginia has struggled against NC State in recent years, with losses in four straight meetings. Still, the Cavaliers are favored to get their first home win over NC State since 2006.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

To claim this offer, you must go through the Polymarket US app, which can be downloaded by following this link

Initiate the account creation process. Start entering your personal info, which includes name, email, DOB, and SSN

In the promotion field, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL, and finish account setup

Go ahead and deposit $10+ with any available payment method

Completing all of the steps above will unlock $20 in trading bonuses. The bonus can be used on any market on the app

Can only be claimed by new traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on NCAA Football

Virginia had an excellent season in 2025, going 11-3 and getting its first bowl victory since 2018. Still, victories over NC State have been elusive lately, and the Cavs are starting a new QB, Beau Pribula, who just transferred from Missouri.

NC State vs Virginia - 8/29 - 3:30 PM ET

In an NCAA Football game originally slated to be played in Brazil, NC State (36¢) and Virginia (65¢) meet at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA at 3:30pm ET (ESPN).

Despite being underdogs, NC State has won four straight games in this matchup, and three consecutive meetings in Virginia. Wolfpack QB CJ Bailey is back again this season, and he torched Virginia in 2025. Bailey accounted for three total TDs in the 35-31 NC State win.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s transfer portal QB Beau Pribula will be thrown directly into the fire. Pribula isn’t the most accurate passer, but he can also make plays with his legs. That said, expect a fair few scores from both teams. Trade on over 53.5 points at 50¢.

While NC State’s winning streak against Virginia could come to an end, the Wolfpack should still cover. Buy contracts on NC State +5.5 (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

With NCAA Football back for the 2026-27 season, there are plenty of Polymarket US game and prop markets to get excited about. Here are some markets in other sports that have been popular lately to consider too:

Premier League: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town

Man United 69¢

Draw 19¢

Ipswich 13¢

FedEx Cup Playoffs: Winner

Scottie Scheffler 22¢

Rory McIlroy 10¢

Xander Schauffele 7.6¢

Collin Morikawa 7.1¢

NFL Preseason: Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans

Bears 43¢

Titans 59¢

Polymarket US markets have their prices listed in cents. Prices are subject to change rather quickly, and you can lock in profit at any time by selling contracts you have bought. If you hold on to a contract that wins, it will automatically redeem for $1.00 in Polymarket funds.

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