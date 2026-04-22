Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Playoff Game Two Markets

Polymarket Promo Code

Deposit $20 Get $20 Bonus, Use our Code to Skip the Waitlist!

Skip the waitlist on Polymarket and get a $20 bonus to buy contracts on a key NBA Playoff game featuring the Orlando Magic (22¢) and Detroit Pistons (79¢) at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00pm ET. Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to get the bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/22/2026

This is a must-win game for J.B. Bickerstaff’s Pistons after they fell 112-101 in Game 1. Meanwhile, the Magic have an opportunity to go back to Orlando with a shock 2-0 series lead. Stay tuned for the best trades you can make on tonight’s game.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

You may only claim this offer in the Polymarket app. So, using your mobile device, click the link to download the app Then, begin making an account. If you aren’t automatically able to do so, use the invite code GOAL After entering your details, you must also use the promo code GOAL to qualify for the bonus Validate your account and use your preferred payment method to deposit $20 or more Once you’ve made your first deposit of $20+, you’ll receive a $20 bonus to use on any sports market on Polymarket

Polymarket is allowing new users with a residential address in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC to claim this offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

Incredibly, the Pistons haven’t won a home playoff game for 18 years. We’ll discuss if it’s worth trading on them to end the NBA’s longest home playoff losing streak, along with other options, on Polymarket.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons - 4/22 - 7:00 PM ET

The Orlando Magic (22¢) will look to extend the Detroit Pistons’ (79¢) home playoff losing streak to 12 games when the two teams meet at 7:00pm ET. Game 2 of this First Round series will be on ESPN.

To avoid a 2-0 series deficit, the Pistons need a big game from C Jalen Duren, who scored just eight points in Game 1. Expect Detroit to get Duren involved early and often. Duren also got 3+ assists in each of his final ten regular-season games. Trade on Duren over 2.5 assists (45¢).

In Game 1, Cade Cunningham (O/U 28.5 points) scored 39 points, but his Pistons still lost by 11. Detroit doesn’t shoot the three-ball particularly well, which should allow Orlando, which is 3-2 SU against Detroit this season, to hang around, even with another big game from Cunningham.

Buy contracts on the Magic +9.5 (53¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket recently launched in the US, with sports markets only. Eventually, you will be able to trade on markets in politics, pop culture, finance, and even weather. Still, here are today’s trending sports markets:

Suns vs Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder 93¢

Phoenix Suns 8¢

Stars vs Wild

Dallas Stars 47¢

Minnesota Wild 54¢

Pro Football: 2027 AFC Champion

Buffalo Bills 17¢

Baltimore Ravens 15¢

Kansas City Chiefs 13¢

Denver Broncos 10¢

New England Patriots 9¢

Any contract you buy on Polymarket can be traded at any time. You may either purchase contracts on a “Yes” or a “No” on a specific event. The prices on both are listed in cents and correspond to the implied probability that the event will happen.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs