Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Man Utd vs Liverpool, EPL Prediction Markets

Collect $20 in bonus funds for a Premier League match between Manchester United (42¢) and Liverpool (34¢) at Old Trafford at 10:30am ET and secure early access to Polymarket. After you download the app, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to get the bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 5/3/2026

Despite some concerning injuries, Liverpool have been in good form heading into this match, having won three consecutive EPL matches. Meanwhile, Man United have won six of their last seven home games heading into today’s match, which has big Champions League implications.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Download the Polymarket app by following this link. Note that this offer is only available through the app. Start creating your account. If you’re unable to do so, put in the invite code GOAL Answer all of the prompts on the sign-up page and put in the promo code, which is also GOAL Once you’ve completed registration, put in your first deposit of $20 or more Polymarket will credit your account with $20 in bonuses to use on any market once you’ve funded your account with a deposit of $20+

Limited to users without an existing account who possess a legal address in one of the following states/districts: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Premier League

In one of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalry matches, Manchester United host Liverpool for the most anticipated fixture of the weekend. Ahead of the action, we’ll give you some trades to make for today’s match

Manchester United vs Liverpool - 5/3 - 10:30 AM ET

In the Northwest Derby, Manchester United (3rd, 61pts, 42¢) host Liverpool (4th, 58 pts, 34¢) at Old Trafford at 10:30pm ET (Peacock). Heading into today’s match, United have lost only one of their previous six games against Liverpool, in all competitions.

Earlier in the campaign, United picked up a 2-1 victory at Anfield, and the Red Devils have frequently shown up against top-level opposition. Manchester United have an impressive 6W, 1D, 2L record against Big Six opponents in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Casemiro has been a frequent set-piece threat, with eight headed goals this season. The Man United midfielder is at 26¢ to score today. Meanwhile, talisman Bruno Fernandes has registered a goal contribution in seven consecutive EPL matches.

Liverpool are missing top scorers Hugo Ekitike and Mo Salah, and this is a match United should win at home. Trade on the hosts to win at 42¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

After Polymarket fully launches, traders will have the option of purchasing contracts on current events, politics/elections, pop culture, finance, and more. At the moment, you can trade on any of the thousands of sports markets. Here are some of this weekend’s trending ones:

NFC West Champion

Los Angeles Rams 38¢

Seattle Seahawks 38¢

San Francisco 49ers 27¢

Arizona Cardinals 6.3¢

Will LeBron James Retire Before Next NBA Season?

Yes 18¢

No 86¢

English Premier League Winner

Arsenal 52¢

Manchester City 49¢

While trading on Polymarket, you have the option between a “Yes” and “No” on every event. The prices of these two sides, which should sum to around $1.00, are always listed in cents and correspond to their projected probabilities. Trading is available at any time.

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