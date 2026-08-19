Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Celtic vs LASK & Prediction Markets

Looking to return to the Champions League Group Stage for the fourth time in five seasons, Celtic (61¢) take on LASK (18¢) at 3:00pm ET in the first leg of a play-off matchup. New users can apply Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for a $20 trading bonus on the game.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/19/2026

Both teams have gotten off to excellent starts in their respective domestic campaigns, but LASK has never before advanced to the Champions League Group Stage. That lack of experience on big European nights could end up being a factor at Celtic Park.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

First, download the Polymarket US app on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can do so by following the link provided here Begin signing up for an account. Provide all of the requested information and use the Polymarket promo code GOAL when prompted Deposit at least $10 after verifying your account Making your qualifying deposit will unlock a $20 trading bonus You can use this bonus on any Polymarket US market, but can only withdraw it after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement

Offer is currently available for new users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the UEFA Champions League Play-off

LASK, Austrian champions for the first time in over 60 years, face a tough test in Glasgow tonight. As both LASK and Celtic have been scoring in bunches recently, our soccer expert will discuss trades you can make on the goals market and others.

Celtic vs LASK - 8/19 - 3:00 PM ET

In their first-ever competitive meeting, Celtic (61¢) host LASK (18¢) in a 3:00pm ET UEFA Champions League qualifier at Celtic Park. The first leg of this UCL Play-off will stream on Paramount+.

While Celtic have won all three of their competitive matches so far in the 2026 season, LASK have gone 4-0. The Bhoys have scored nine goals in their last two games combined, and over 2.5 goals is trading 55¢ today.

LASK have averaged four goals per game to kick off their campaign and have also conceded twice in each of their last three European away matches. I’d consider trading on over 2.5 goals and both teams to score (53¢) today.

Concerningly, LASK have lost their previous seven European away matches, while Celtic’s form under Martin O’Neill has been stellar. Buy contracts on Celtic’s moneyline (61¢) in this one.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket’s US launch is sports-focused at the moment. Here are other markets new users might consider trading on:

Pro Football: 2026 MVP Winner

Josh Allen 13¢

Justin Herbert 11¢

Lamar Jackson 11¢

Caleb Williams 9.5¢

Joe Burrow 9¢

2026 Men’s US Open Winner (Tennis)

Jannik Sinner 50¢

Carlos Alcaraz 13¢

Alexander Zverev 11.7¢

Novak Djokovic 6.1¢

Ben Shelton 5.8¢

MLB: 2026 American League Champion

NY Yankees 26¢

TB Rays 22¢

Houston Astros 11.9¢

Boston Red Sox 11.4¢

Chicago White Sox 8.5¢

All the prices you’ll find on Polymarket are listed in cents and double as the implied probability of that event occurring. You can trade on a “Yes” or a “No” on every market, but all the prices above are for a “Yes”.

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