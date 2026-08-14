Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Bucs vs Jets & Prediction Markets

NFL Preseason continues with a 7:00pm showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30¢) and the New York Jets (71¢) in East Rutherford, NJ. New traders can get a $20 bonus to use on the game by signing up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and making a $10+ deposit.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/14/2026

Aaron Glenn’s first season as the head coach of the Jets was disastrous, with a 3-14 record. However, he did win his first preseason game by a 20-point margin. Glenn is expected to play all of his starters tonight against a cautious Bucs team.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

This offer is only available through the Polymarket US app, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices using this link After downloading the app, press the “Sign Up” button and fill in all of the required information Before you finish creating your account, find the promotion field and enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Deposit at least $10 with your preferred payment method once your account is set up and verified Making a $10 deposit will unlock $20 in bonuses, which can be used on any sports trades The bonus, which has a 1x playthrough requirement, will expire sometime between one week and one month if not used. Make sure to check your account for specific details

Offer limited to new Polymarket US users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Preseason

With limited QB options and the starters not expected to play, the Bucs head to MetLife Stadium as six-point underdogs. Ahead of the action, our NFL expert will preview tonight’s preseason game and recommend a couple of bets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets - 8/14 - 7:00 PM ET

To open up their preseason campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31¢) head north to face the New York Jets (70¢) at 7:00pm ET (NFL Network).

With Bucs QBs Baker Mayfield not playing and Jake Browning dealing with an injury, Todd Bowles could turn to third-stringer Connor Bazelak. That’s one big reason the Bucs have moved from 54¢ on the moneyline to 31¢ in just a few days.

The other is that Jets coach Aaron Glenn has stated that the entire roster, including the starters, will play. Glenn also elected to play his starters in last year’s preseason opener against the Packers, which NY won 30-10.

I don’t expect the Jets to score 30 points again, as under 36.5 points (52¢) isn’t a bad trade. While not a phrase uttered often, the Jets have a clear advantage here. Consider trading on Jets -5.5 at 52¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

There’s much more to trade on Polymarket US than just NFL Preseason matches. Here’s a preview of some of this week’s top sports markets outside of the NFL:

FedEx Cup Playoffs Winner

Scottie Scheffler 18¢

Rory McIlroy 15¢

Cameron Young 8.0¢

Xander Schauffele 6.7¢

NCAA Football: 2027 National Champion

Ohio State 14¢

Notre Dame 14¢

Oregon 12.7¢

Texas 12¢

Georgia 11.1¢

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays - 7:15pm ET

Yankees 60¢

Blue Jays 43¢

Every market on the app has a “Yes” or “No” component. The prices you find above are for a “Yes,” and the cent value is close to the implied probability. You may trade a contract at any time during an event and may redeem a winning contract for $1.00.

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