Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Bengals vs Eagles & NFL Prediction Markets

Following consecutive wins, the Cincinnati Bengals (44¢) head to Lincoln Financial Field for their preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles (59¢) at 8:00pm ET. Grab $20 in bonuses for the game after using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/28/2026

While the Bengals have gotten off to an auspicious start in preseason, the Eagles have dropped both of their games so far. Despite the Eagles' rough start, they are favored to get a home win tonight as Nick Sirianni should take a closer look at his backup quarterbacks.

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Polymarket US is only available through Apple and Android applications. So, to get started, you’ll want to download the app here After you’ve downloaded the app, sign up for an account. You’ll have to enter your email address, name, DOB, and SSN to be able to sign up Crucially, in the corresponding field, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Next, make your first deposit. To qualify, it must be $10+ Once you have made your first deposit of $10 or more, you’ll get a $20 trading bonus to use on any Polymarket US market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Preseason

With the Eagles still needing to name a backup QB, both Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee will be motivated tonight. Below, we’ll preview tonight’s Bengals vs Eagles game and share some trades keeping Philly’s quarterback competition in mind

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles - 8/28 - 8:00 PM ET

One win away from a 3-0 preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals (44¢) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (59¢) tonight at 8:00 PM ET. This game, at Lincoln Financial Field, will air on CBS.

According to the latest spread market, the Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs, but they’ve played exceptionally well over the last couple of weeks. They’ve given up no more than two touchdowns in a preseason game and put up 27 points against the Bears last Saturday.

Still, the Bengals starters will not play tonight, so Eagles backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee should get some good looks. Both offenses are capable of putting up points, and I’d trade on over 36.5 points at 51¢.

The Bengals could keep riding their high tonight, and there’s value in buying contracts on Cincinnati +2.5 (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

In the US, Polymarket only posts sports markets. That makes it an excellent prediction market for sports traders, and there’s much more on the app than just NFL games. Check out some of the other trending sports markets below:

UEFA Champions League Winner 2027

Barcelona 17¢

Arsenal 16¢

Paris Saint-Germain 15¢

Bayern Munich 14¢

Real Madrid 13¢

MLB: Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

Red Sox 45¢

Yankees 56¢

NCAA Football: NC State vs Virginia

NC State 36¢

Virginia 65¢

When trading on the NFL, there are always moneyline, spread, and totals markets. The prices you see on any market are listed in cents and correspond to the implied chance of the event happening. Buying and selling contracts is permitted at any time before a market closes.

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