Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for 76ers vs Celtics, NBA Playoff Markets

Before today’s only NBA Playoff game, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 for $20 in bonuses, and skip the waitlist. Take advantage of early access to trade on a thrilling Game 7 First Round matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (29¢) and the Boston Celtics (72¢).

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 5/2/2026

The Sixers were down 3-1 before rattling off back-to-back wins to force a Game 7. The last time these teams met in a playoff series, in 2023, Jayson Tatum scored a Game 7 record 51 points to send the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

You must claim this offer through the US edition of the Polymarket app. To get started, follow this link After downloading the app, the invite code GOAL should automatically be applied to allow you to register Put in the promo code GOAL and all of the requested personal details After you’ve registered and verified your account, deposit a minimum of $20 Once you’ve funded your account with a $20+ deposit, you’ll get $20 in trading bonuses

This offer is open to new Polymarket users who have a legal residential address in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

Saturday’s top game pits the 76ers against the Celtics, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on the line. Stay tuned for our NBA expert’s trades on tonight’s Game 7:

Philadelphia 76ers (3-3) vs Boston Celtics (3-3) - 5/2 - 7:30 PM ET

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (29¢) will look to defeat the Boston Celtics (72¢) in a playoff series for the first time in over 40 years when they meet in tonight’s Game 7 at TD Garden at 7:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock).

Embiid (O/U 4.5 assists) nearly recorded a triple-double in the Sixers’ 106-93 win on Thursday. His passing has been impressive recently, and I’d trade on him to go over 5.5 assists as well.

Incredibly, the Celtics haven’t exited in the First Round of the playoffs for over 20 years. They are 7.5-point favorites here, and Jayson Tatum (O/U 24.5 points) should step up.

This has been quite a low-scoring series, with five of the six games going under the total. Still, the total here (206.5) is six points lower than in any game of the series. Trade on the over at 51¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket is currently offering thousands of sports markets during its early launch. Soon, you’ll also be able to purchase contracts on elections/politics, pop culture, cryptocurrency, and more. In the meantime, check out some of this weekend’s trending sports markets:

Everton vs Man City

Manchester City 67¢

Draw 20¢

Everton 15¢

UFC: Sean Strickland vs Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev 81¢

Sean Strickland 20¢

Will Roger Federer play at Wimbledon?

Yes 3.9¢

No 98.5¢

When you purchase contracts, you can either choose a “Yes” or a “No” on every event. Prices above, in cents, are for the “Yes” option when not specified. Contracts can be traded at any time, but holding on to winning contracts until an event settles will get you $1.00 apiece.

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