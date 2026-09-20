Novig Promo Code GOAL100: Get $25 in Bonuses for Commanders vs Cowboys & NFL Prediction Markets

Two 0-1 teams walk into Arlington after wildly different kinds of losses. One nearly stole a road win in Philadelphia. The other got physically removed from MetLife Stadium by the Giants, who held the ball for more than 36 minutes. Deposit $10 with Novig bonus code GOAL100 and receive $25 in trade credits.

Novig Promo Code GOAL100

Novig Bonus Code Verified: 9/20/2026

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market where traders buy and sell contracts on sports outcomes.

Dallas trades at 67% to win straight up, Washington at 35%. The Cowboys lay -4.5 at 48%, the Commanders take +4.5 at 53%. The 50.5 total is essentially flat, 51% on the over and 50% on the under.

Washington's defense did its job against the Eagles, forcing seven punts and generating consistent pressure on Jalen Hurts. The offense simply arrived late. Jacory Croskey-Merritt ground out 63 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie Antonio Williams led the club with 64 receiving yards and a score. Daniels threw for 164 yards and two scores in his first regular-season action in 11 months, and Dan Quinn is already facing questions after one week.

Utilize this Novig promo code for $25 in trade credits

How to use Your Novig Promo Code

Click the link above to land on Novig's trader registration page On a phone? Download the Novig app before you start Sign up and slip GOAL100 into the promo code spot Send in a $10 deposit Trade credits arrive the moment your deposit clears

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Trading with Your Novig Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Sunday can't get here fast enough for two embarrassed fanbases. Our NFL analyst dug into both Week 1 games and found value on the Dallas side. Here are his picks for this Sunday game on FOX.

Commanders vs Cowboys, Week 2 - 9/20 - 4:25pm ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

The Cowboys lost by eight despite holding the ball for 13 fewer minutes than the Giants. That kind of game usually regresses. Talent wins at home here. Dallas -4.5 at 48%.

I also like Dallas first-half -2.5 at 56%. Washington's offense managed 108 passing yards through three quarters in Philadelphia before a late flurry saved the stat line. Slow starters don't flip that switch on command, especially not in a loud road building.

Commanders vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Dak Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns at 65%. He threw two in a game where nothing worked, and Washington just let Jalen Hurts toss three.

Javonte Williams to score a touchdown at 65%. He caught one in the opener and owns the goal-line role in an offense that should spend the afternoon in scoring range. Dallas won't need anything spectacular from him, just availability near the stripe.

Terry McLaurin over 53.5 receiving yards at 53%. Two catches for 14 yards is rock bottom for him, and the Cowboys just surrendered 230 passing yards to Jaxson Dart.

Dallas -4.5 and Prescott over 1.5 passing touchdowns on a parlay pays increases the payout a good amount. Williams to score fits the same script as a third leg if you’re more risk tolerant.

All prices are courtesy of Novig. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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