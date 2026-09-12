Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for Sunderland vs Arsenal, EPL

The reigning champions of England head to the Stadium of Light unbeaten through three matches, having outscored opponents six to one, and sit at the top of the table. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal’s former captain and fan favorite, lines up against his old team as he leads a Sunderland side looking to maintain their perfect home record this season. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $25 in bonuses before kickoff at 3:00 PM EDT.

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Arsenal rides into Wearside with five wins from five this season across all competitions to face Sunderland, who stunned last season by finishing 7th fresh off relegation. Our expert breaks down the key angles to consider before heading to the markets.

Sunderland vs Arsenal, Sep 12, 3:00 PM EDT

Arteta arrives at the Stadium of Light unbeaten through three Premier League matches, sitting joint top on nine points with a squad built to defend its title. He's taking all his weapons into a ground where Sunderland pushed a severely depleted Arsenal to a stoppage-time draw last November.

Sunderland, meanwhile, will look to maintain their perfect home record. The Black Cats sit on four points from three matches after a battling road draw at Brentford that showed real defensive organization, even without much attacking spark.

The Gunner’s engine going into this one is Bukayo Saka, who combined with Martin Ødegaard to overturn an early deficit against Chelsea last time out, giving Arteta a front line capable of breaking games open even when the buildup stalls in front of a hostile away crowd.

Sunderland counters with a defensive core built around Kevin Danso and Granit Xhaka, tasked with disrupting Arsenal's central play the way they did for large stretches of last season's meeting, a matchup problem for a Gunners side that prefers to dominate possession through the middle.

On Kalshi, Arsenal trades at 67¢ to win outright, while Sunderland sits at 13¢ and the draw at 22¢. The market has Arsenal covering a 1.5-goal spread at 38¢, with the total set at 47¢ on the Over 2.5 goals.

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