Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for SMU vs Florida St., NCAAF

SMU forced 28 turnovers last season, fifth-most in the country, but tonight they face Florida State with two reasons to want revenge. Ashton Daniels was pulled at halftime when SMU beat his Stanford side 40-10 in 2024, the same season SMU hammered Florida State 42-26 in Dallas.

Tonight at 7:30 PM EDT, Doak Campbell gives him and the Seminoles the chance to answer both. Get in on the action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX for $25 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/7/2026

Get ready for the SMU vs. Florida State showdown with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Create a Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification process. Fund your account and place at least $25 in trades on eligible prediction markets. Once the requirements are met, your $25 bonus will be credited automatically to your account.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAAF

SMU and Florida State meet in a key ACC showdown, with both programs looking to strengthen their standing early in the season. Our expert breaks down the most important storylines, market movers, and betting angles ahead of kickoff in Tallahassee.

SMU v Florida St., Sep 7, 7:30 PM EDT

Florida State (43¢) opens ACC play still trying to convince anyone it's the program that won a conference title just three years ago, and tonight against SMU (57¢) is the kind of game that tells you fast whether that's still true.

The Mustangs show up ranked and confident, and it's not hard to see why. Kevin Jennings is back at quarterback, healthy after a jammed finger kept him limited in camp. He's the engine of an offense that, paired with Rhett Lashlee's tempo and one of the country's most opportunistic defenses, has turned SMU into the rare Group of Five graduate that actually looks the part in its new league.

Florida State's story is messier. Ashton Daniels won a real quarterback battle this spring, but he's just the latest in a carousel of Mike Norvell's QBs since Jordan Travis got hurt. The Week 0 win over New Mexico State wasn't reassuring, either: FSU only led by a touchdown at halftime against a team that started an FCS transfer at quarterback before finally pulling away. Norvell doesn't have a long leash left, and a home loss here would tighten it considerably.

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Kalshi contracts are priced in cents, with the price representing the market’s implied probability of an outcome. Traders can buy either Yes or No contracts, and when the market settles, contracts on the correct outcome pay $1 each.

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