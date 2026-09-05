Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for Clemson vs LSU, NCAAF

Two Tigers face off in the 2026 college football opener as the Lane Kiffin era at LSU begins against Dabo Swinney’s Clemson. A perfect juxtaposition of the new school vs the old. No. 11 LSU added two former NFL players to its roster this offseason and will be hoping to showcase their newly acquired talent. Meanwhile, Clemson is facing tough times and will look to bounce back from a 7-6 season, their worst record since 2010. Claim the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to receive a $25 bonus and catch the action in Baton Rouge at 7:30 PM EDT.

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Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 9/5/2026

Get ready for Clemson vs. LSU with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Create your Kalshi account through the website or mobile app. Enter GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit and trade at least $25 on an eligible market, including Clemson vs. LSU, regardless of the contract price. Complete the qualifying steps to have your $25 bonus credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NCAAF

College football's opening weekend gets its marquee showcase when Clemson visits Baton Rouge for Lane Kiffin's debut as LSU's head coach, in a rematch of last year's opener that LSU won 17-10. Our expert breaks down the key angles to consider before heading to the markets.

Clemson vs LSU, Sep 5, 7:30 PM EDT

Kiffin arrives after leading Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff appearance, and he's inheriting an LSU roster built to win immediately. Clemson, meanwhile, is trying to answer real questions after a 7-6 finish in 2025, its worst season under Dabo Swinney in over a decade.

LSU's engine is transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who arrives from Arizona State after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth as a freshman.

Clemson counters with an open question of its own at quarterback, with Cade Klubnik off to the NFL and senior Christopher Vizzina taking over an offense that returns a strong receiving corps but is replacing both starting offensive tackles, a matchup problem against an LSU pass rush that added Princewill Umanmielen and Jordan Ross this offseason specifically to create that kind of pressure.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at 78¢ to win outright, while Clemson sits at 23¢. The market has LSU favored by 9.5 points at 48¢, with the total set at 53¢ and the Over trading at 50¢ @ 50.5 points

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