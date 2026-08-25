Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for Bodø/Glimt vs NEC, UCL

Bodø/Glimt head into the second leg at 3:00 PM EDT with a 3-1 aggregate lead, putting NEC Nijmegen in a difficult position heading to Aspmyra Stadion. NEC must attack from the outset and find a way to erase the two-goal deficit, while Bodø/Glimt can afford to be more measured as they look to protect their advantage and secure a place in the Champions League phase. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to get $25 in bonuses as you trade on this heated clash.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/25/2026

Get ready for Champions League playoff action with the Kalshi promo code and claim $25 in bonuses

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How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for Kalshi through the website or mobile app. Apply promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required identity verification. Deposit $25 or more and make your first trade on an eligible market, regardless of the contract price. Get a $25 bonus instantly after completing all qualifying requirements.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's UCL Playoffs(2nd Leg)

NEC continues their first-ever Champions League campaign as they take on a Bodø/Glimt side on the cusp of another UCL qualification. Hear from our expert on the key factors to consider as you head to the markets.

Bodø/Glimt vs NEC Nijmegen, Aug 25, 3:00 PM EDT

Bodø/Glimt return to Aspmyra Stadion with a 3-1 aggregate lead over NEC Nijmegen, putting the Norwegian side in a strong position heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

NEC have a difficult task ahead. Kalshi have the to advance at just 5¢ while Bodø is priced at 95¢. The Dutch side needs to score at least twice to level the aggregate score and keep their Champions League hopes alive, meaning they are likely to approach the game with greater attacking urgency. That could create opportunities for Bodø/Glimt to exploit spaces on the counter.

Bodø/Glimt, meanwhile, can afford to take a more controlled approach. Their two-goal advantage gives them room to manage the tempo, although conceding an early goal could quickly change the complexion of the tie. The home side will be confident after their first-leg victory, but cannot afford to become complacent.

The matchup should come down to whether NEC can turn their attacking pressure into early goals or whether Bodø/Glimt's advantage proves too much to overcome. With a place in the Champions League league phase at stake, both teams have plenty of motivation heading into the second leg.

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Kalshi offers markets far beyond sports, allowing traders to take positions on politics, entertainment, economic reports, and a variety of real-world events as they unfold.

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Contracts on Kalshi are quoted in cents, with each price indicating the market’s implied chance of an outcome. Traders can take either a Yes or No position, and contracts on the winning side settle for $1.

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