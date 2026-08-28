Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $25 in bonuses for the Bengals vs Eagles, NFL Preseason

The NFL’s only nationally televised CBS preseason game of 2026 arrives tonight at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:00 PM EDT, as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the defending NFC East champion Eagles. Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts are expected to sit, leaving Tanner McKee vs Andy Dalton backup QB battle as Philly’s most compelling storyline, and the Bengals sorting out their depth. Claim the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX to receive a $25 bonus as you back the action tonight.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 8/28/2026

How to Claim the Kalshi GOALMAX Bonus

Sign up for a new Kalshi account through the website or app. Enter promo code GOALMAX during registration and complete the required ID verification. Deposit and trade at least $25 on an eligible market, including Bengals vs. Eagles, regardless of the contract price. Once you complete the requirements, your $25 bonus will be credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Preseason

Cincinnati enters the preseason finale with plenty of roster decisions still to sort through, while Philadelphia looks to finish on a high note before the regular season begins. Our expert breaks down the key factors to consider before heading to the markets.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles, Aug 28, 8:00 PM EDT

The Eagles' only home preseason date doubles as the last real audition for a Philadelphia roster still carrying the swagger of Super Bowl champions, and Friday's finale against Cincinnati will be decided almost entirely by names casual fans have never heard.

Nick Sirianni has kept his stars on ice for most of August, and there's no reason to expect Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley to log significant snaps against a Bengals team doing the same with Joe Burrow. What's left is a defensive tackle rotation still sorting itself out, a crowded safety competition, and receivers throwing one last highlight at the coaching staff before Saturday's cuts.

On Kalshi, Philadelphia trades at 59¢ to win outright, Cincinnati at 45¢, with the market pricing the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites at 52¢. The total sits at 35.5, and the Over is drawing slightly more confidence at 53 cents to the Under's 48.

Home field and the deeper bench carry the Eagles here, but with both teams playing fringe rosters, the margin for chaos is real. This is the kind of game where a priced favorite means less than usual, and volatility is the actual story.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn't limited to sports, as traders can also take positions on politics, entertainment, economic data, and other real-world events as they unfold.

Iowa Senate winner?

Ashley Hinson - 65¢

Josh Turek - 35¢

Will GameStop acquire eBay this year?

Yes - 19¢

No - 91¢

Prices on Kalshi run in cents, and each one reflects the market's read on how likely that outcome is. Traders can stock up on either Yes or No contracts, and once the outcome is settled, the winning side cashes out at a dollar apiece.

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