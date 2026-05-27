Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NHL Playoffs Trading

Tonight at 8:00 PM EDT, the Carolina Hurricanes enter Bell Center holding a 2-1 advantage in their Conference Finals NHL Playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. Back all the intensity with a $10 bonus when you use the Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/27/2026

Unlock extra value from prediction trading with the Kalshi promo code

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Visit the official Kalshi website or download the mobile app to get started. Sign up for an account, provide the required information, and complete the verification process. During registration, enter promo code GOALMAX to activate the promotional offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place your first trade on any available Kalshi market. Once your qualifying trade is completed, the $10 bonus will be added to your account automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NHL Playoff Game

The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens return to the ice for Game 4, with Carolina aiming to strengthen its grip on the series and Montreal desperate to respond on home ice. Hear from our expert on prediction market trends and what direction to take.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens, May 27, 8:00 PM EDT Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes enter with momentum after a dramatic 3-2 overtime win in Game 3. Carolina now leads the series 2-1, and their playoff experience continues to show in tight situations. Andrei Svechnikov delivered the overtime winner last game, while Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and Taylor Hall have consistently driven the offense throughout the postseason.

Montreal still has reasons for optimism at home. Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson scored in Game 3 and continues to be one of the Canadiens’ breakout stars, while captain Nick Suzuki and sniper Cole Caufield remain crucial to Montreal’s chances of leveling the series. Goaltender Jakub Dobes has also kept the Canadiens competitive despite facing heavy pressure from Carolina’s relentless forecheck.

Kalshi continues to favor Carolina due to its defensive structure and depth scoring, with the Hurricanes (56¢) as road favorites while the Canadiens are underdogs at 44¢. Total is set at 5.5 goals and I would suggest the under as another low-scoring battle may be in the offing given the physical playoff intensity and strong goaltending on both sides.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports by allowing users to trade on real-world events and breaking news, offering opportunities to forecast outcomes in politics, entertainment, and the economy.

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Before 2027- 17.7¢

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Kalshi’s pricing model mirrors the market’s view of how likely an event is to occur. The figures shown represent the “Yes” side of the trade, though traders can also back the “No” position. Contracts remain tradable until the market closes, and once the outcome is determined, winning contracts settle at $1.00.

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