Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NFL Draft Prediction Markets

Step into the action with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, and lock in $10 in bonuses for your NFL Draft predictions. Think of it as your first touchdown in the markets—a head start that lets you explore, strategize, and maximize your edge. With your bonus in hand, you can chase draft surprises or call the obvious picks in this first round at 8:00 PM EDT.

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Get the Kalshi app or visit the official site. Hit “Sign Up” and complete the registration with your details. Apply the promo code GOALMAX in the sign‑up form. Deposit a minimum of $10 to start trading across markets, including tonight’s NBA playoff matchup. Instantly receive your $10 bonus, giving you the edge to react quickly, seize opportunities, and sharpen your trading skills. The bonus is valid across all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

The Kalshi Promo code is available in the following states AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NFL Draft

Kalshi offers a dynamic way to engage with real‑time events, giving users the chance to trade on outcomes like today’s NFL Draft while enjoying solid perks. Our expert shares his insight into key lines below.

NFL Draft, Apr 23, 8:00 PM EDT

The NFL Draft markets are being shaped heavily by quarterback certainty at the top and chaos immediately after. The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, (99¢) making him one of the biggest favorites in recent draft history.

Behind him, uncertainty drives value. Defensive stars like Arvell Reese 54¢ and David Bailey 50¢ are battling to be the first non-QB selected, while Jeremiyah Love (36¢) is gaining traction as a potential top-fOUR pick depending on team needs. Teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are central to this volatility, with shifting odds tied to whether they prioritize defense or offense.

Further down, position battles define prop bets. Offensive linemen Spencer Fano (44¢) and Francis Mauigoa (41¢) are competing to be first at their position, with momentum recently swinging toward Fano after combine performances. Meanwhile, wide receiver markets feature names like Carnell Tate (59¢) and Jordyn Tyson (48¢), with overs on total WRs drafted in Round 1 gaining betting support.

Be sure to follow late line movement tied to team trades—this draft is less about talent gaps and more about organizational decisions.

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Kalshi reimagines the news cycle as a marketplace—where every shift in sports, politics, or culture becomes a chance to trade.

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All prices on Kalshi reflect implied probabilities, and those above are for “Yes” contracts. There are also counter “No” contracts, and each winning contract pays out $1.00. So, your profit (less small fees) is the difference between a dollar and the price you bought in at.

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