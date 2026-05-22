Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs Trading

Thunder and Spurs clash in a Game 3 showdown tonight, with both teams fighting to seize momentum in the series. Don’t miss the action at 8:30 PM EDT tonight, and use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock $10 in bonuses!

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 5/22/2026

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How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi app or visit the official site to get started. Create your account by entering your details and completing verification. Enter promo code GOALMAX during sign-up to claim the offer. Deposit a minimum of $10 and place a trade in any Kalshi market. After completing these steps, your $10 bonus will be credited automatically.

Important: The bonus applies to all Kalshi markets, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and will expire seven days after activation.

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Trading with Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA Playoffs Game

The score is tied at 1-1, and Game 3 tips off tonight with both teams playing to seize control of the series. Hear from our expert on what to consider when trading on this game.

Oklahoma City vs San Antonio Spurs, May 22, 8:30 PM EDT (Game 3)

The Western Conference Finals shift to San Antonio with the series tied after the teams traded wins in Oklahoma City.

OKC, underdogs at 46¢, still look like the deeper and more balanced team in the series. Their second unit completely changed Game 2, with Alex Caruso and Jared McCain helping the Thunder dominate reserve scoring 57-25. There is some concern surrounding Jalen Williams, who is reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue and is considered game-to-game heading into Friday night.

San Antonio (55¢), meanwhile, has shown it can absolutely compete in this matchup, especially with Wembanyama controlling the paint and rookie guard Stephon Castle attacking downhill. The biggest issue for the Spurs has been turnovers — they committed 21 in Game 2, leading directly to easy Thunder points.

One subtle story line has OKC to cover if Williams is active, simply because the Thunder’s depth and defensive pressure have started to wear San Antonio down over long stretches. The over 218.5 also has appeal given the pace and offensive talent on both sides, though playoff intensity could tighten things late.

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Kalshi transforms breaking news and everyday happenings into tradable markets, letting you buy into predictions across sports, politics, entertainment, the economy, and much more.

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On Kalshi, prices reflect the implied probability of an event occurring. The listed prices above represent the “Yes” side, while each market also offers a corresponding “No” option. Traders can buy or sell contracts at any point before settlement, and each winning contract pays out $1.00 once the outcome is finalized.