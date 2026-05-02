FanDuel Racing Promo Code: Get $25 in Bonuses for the Kentucky Derby 2026

It’s time for the most exciting two minutes in sports. The Kentucky Derby is tonight at Churchill Downs at 6:57pm ET, and new FanDuel Racing users can get a $25 bonus for the race. Sign up with the FanDuel racing promo code and bet $5 on any race to get $25 in bonuses for the Derby.

FanDuel Racing Promo Code for Kentucky Derby

FanDuel Racing Promo Code Verified: 5/2/2026

At 4-1 odds, Renegade is the favorite to win the race. However, no horse in Post 1 has won the Kentucky Derby since 1986. Other notables are Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1), Chief Wallabee (8-1), and The Puma (10-1).

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How to use the FanDuel Racing Promo Code

Start by following the link here to FanDuel Racing’s website. You can also download the FanDuel Racing mobile app Next, begin creating an account. Type in all of the mandatory information and agree to the terms and conditions Once your account is verified, make your first deposit with your chosen payment method Then, risk $5+ on your first race, which can be at any track and must be at odds of -500 or longer Regardless of the outcome, you’ll get $25 in bonuses to use exclusively on the Kentucky Derby You may claim this sign-up offer if you’re a new FanDuel Racing user in one of CA, DE, FL, MN, NM, ND, RI

Using your FanDuel Racing promo code on the Kentucky Derby?

As one of the most-anticipated sporting events of the year, the Kentucky Derby is the most prestigious horse race in the US. Ahead of the action, check out some of the top picks you can make:

Kentucky Derby - 5/2 - 6:57 PM ET

All eyes will be on Churchill Downs in Louisville for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at 6:57pm ET this evening. Catch the race live on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

Renegade (4-1) enters as the favorite, but bettors should note that it’s been eight years since the favorite has won the race. The Arkansas Derby winner also has the unwanted Post 1 on the rail, which no horse has emerged victorious from since 1986.

You may find better value on Commandment (6-1), who brings a four-race winning streak into tonight’s Kentucky Derby. Commandment won last month’s Florida Derby, a key preparatory race. Second and third in that race were The Puma (10-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1).

Some intriguing dark horses at 15-1 odds are Louisiana Derby winner Emerging Market and So Happy, who has won three of his four races.

Looking further down the board, there are a couple of more horses you may want to include in your trifectas. Incredibolt (20-1) has gone 2-0 in races at Churchill Downs, while Fulleffort (20-1) has hit the board six times in a row.

Still, our favorite pick is Commandment at 6-1.

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