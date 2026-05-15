FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Timberwolves, NBA Playoffs

San Antonio snatched a 3-2 series lead after holding serve at home. Now the whole thing shifts back to Target Center on May 15 at 9:30pm ET. New FanDuel users can claim $150 in bonuses if their first wager of $5 or more cashes. This FanDuel offer doesn’t require a bonus code.

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The Spurs are 4.5-point road favorites at -118, with the moneyline at -198. Minnesota sits at +166 to win outright. The total is set at 218.5, with both the over and under at -110. San Antonio has been solid away from home this postseason, but expect Target Center and the wolves to be a different animal in this potential elimination game.

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Today's Sports Betting with the FanDuel Promo Code

This Western Conference Semifinal has been a grind. Minnesota suffered an embarrassing loss in Game 5 on the road. But they've been a solid team on their home floor all season and will be looking to bounce back. Here's what I'm pondering before Friday's tip-off on Prime Video.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves (San Antonio leads 3-2) – 5/15 9:30pm ET, Target Center

I'm not betting against Wemby lightly. But I also can't ignore how Minnesota plays at home. The Wolves are 4-1 at Target Center this postseason, but that loss did come to San Antonio, meaning they are 1-1 at home vs the Spurs. So what I’d prefer to do is take Minnesota +4.5 (-104). The spread gives me a cushion if San Antonio squeaks one out.

Anthony Edwards over 28.5 points (+132) is really tempting in my opinion. Last time they were home, he went off for 36 and lead a 4th quarter comeback. Ant is not shy with the season on the line. He’ll likely be hunting shots.

Take a look at Jaden McDaniels over 1.5 made threes (+148). He's made six in the last three games, an average of 2.0 per game. For that reason, I think over 1.5 is safer than +148. The Spurs have to step up to stop Edwards drives, and McDaniels is one of the common beneficiaries.

I'll be honest: Wembanyama to record a 4x4 (+290) is tempting. That's 4+ points, rebounds, assists, and blocks. He's shown that he’s capable of achieving this line. But ultimately I'm passing. Asking for for all of that feels greedy as a fan. He’s averaging 2.4 assists this postseason, so that’s where the reach is for me. For the risk-tolerant among you? Go for it. I'll watch from the sideline.

I think Minnesota has a chance to bounce back and force Game 7. I’m taking the Wolves +4.5 (-110) and McDaniels over 1.5 threes (+148) for this one.

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